Six people have been certified so far as candidates for five seats on the Joplin City Council to be listed on the April 5 election ballot.
With the certifications of two people this week, a race has developed for three general seats to be filled. There also are two zone seats on the ballot.
General seats are currently held by Mayor Ryan Stanley, who will not run for reelection; first-term incumbent Doug Lawson; and Anthony Monteleone, who served two years by appointment and then was elected to a four-year seat.
Lawson and a challenger in the race for general seats, Josh DeTar, are the two who have been verified as candidates so far this week by the city clerk. Previously certified candidates for the general seats are Kate Spencer and Brian Evans.
Also certified are Zone 4 incumbent Diane Reid Adams, and a challenger for that seat, Mark Farnum.
Gary Shaw, the incumbent in Zone 1, has nominating petitions still out.
To be certified, potential candidates must obtain 150 signatures from voters and the signers must be verified by the city clerk as being registered voters in Joplin. For zone seats, half of the signers must be residents of the zone. There are four zones but only two zone seats are on the ballot this year.
Others who had earlier obtained nominating petitions are Brad Esterline, Jon Buck, Eileen Donnelly and Josh Shackles.
Nominating petitions must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, to the city clerk to be verified before the candidates can be submitted for listing on the ballot.
In order to be eligible for candidacy, residents must be a qualified voter who has lived in Joplin at least four years and sign a declaration of candidacy to that effect. Those who pick up nominating petitions must show their voter identification card to the city clerk to obtain petitions.
There also are state campaign finance regulations regarding City Council candidates. Details about those can be obtained from the county clerk or the state’s Ethics Commission.
Information is available on the City Council link on the city’s website at www.joplinmo.org, or at the city clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St. Those with questions may call the clerk at 417-624-0820, ext. 1220.
