CARTHAGE, Mo. — A larger-than-normal group of new teachers in the Carthage school district played student this week, just days before taking their place at the head of their own classrooms.
Assistant Superintendent Kandy Frazier said 62 new certified teachers were hired by the district this year to fill classrooms and other jobs, an increase over an average year.
Those teachers met at Carthage High School for four days this week for the district’s annual new teacher academy, an introduction to the basics of teaching in a classroom in Carthage.
Frazier said growth in the number of students and the normal round of retirements accounted for much of the need for the larger group new teachers, but the novel coronavirus pandemic may have played a role as well.
“An average year is around 40 new teachers, maybe a little below or above,” Frazier said. “There are some people who felt like for the safety of their families, some people are caregivers, some people have health issues themselves, so I feel like that was a factor. We always have some people who retire anyway, and we continue to grow so we continue to have to add positions in order to meet the needs of our students. I think it’s a combination of several things, and I think the pandemic is one additional factor ... this year.”
Student teaching interrupted
One of those new teachers is Chelsey Abbott, a Joplin native who will teach third grade at Steadley Elementary School in the coming school year, which starts on Thursday.
Abbott graduated from Missouri Southern State University’s student teaching program and did her student teaching at Steadley last year. But the pandemic and the sudden March closing of classes at Missouri Southern first, then at all public schools in Missouri, cut short her stint as a student teacher.
“It was very unexpected," said Abbott, 24. "I definitely didn’t feel like I had all of the experience I was supposed to have.”
Abbott said she lucked out somewhat because the teacher with whom she was training at Steadley got a promotion, and she was hired last spring to take the open job.
“So I knew the other teachers in third grade who were going to be my teammates, and I was in constant contact with them through the summer, and they reassured me that they were going to get me caught up," she said. "I wasn't going to be behind. But it was disappointing I didn’t get that closure with the kids last year. I didn’t get to see them again.”
Abbott said preparing for her first year as a teacher in a pandemic is a challenge not just for her but also for the more experienced teachers she’ll be working with this year.
“Just a lot of unknowns," she said. "There’s so much everyone wants to get answered, and nobody really has control of those answers. I think all the way up to the top, we’re just being told what to do and trying to follow directions. A lot of the planning I expected to do, like creating a classroom procedure, I have to figure out how that will look. Some of the smallest things like can students grab pencils out of a common bin or do they have to have their own pencils, just the smallest things like that, we’re really not sure what all that will look like.”
Working with special students
Amanda Carcamo, a new process coordinator, is not new to the classroom, but this is her first year working for the Carthage School District. As a process coordinator, Carcamo will work in the special education department, helping support teachers who are working with students with behavioral and other kinds of challenges.
She spent seven years in the classroom, some of that time at Crowder College’s Maddox Hill Center, which helps students with autism and other behavioral disorders. For the past three years, she's been helping build Carthage’s Beacon Autism Center.
Carcamo said the start of the pandemic in March really brought to a halt almost all the teaching she was doing at the Beacon Center.
“I know the general education population, they had it hard, no doubt about that,” Carcamo said. “Switching to virtual learning was hard. I worked with the most severe behavioral students and students with the lowest cognitive abilities, so trying to provide special education services and meeting the legal requirements was impossible."
She said some of the teachers in their program, including her, wanted to go to the students in their homes, but liability issues meant that wasn’t possible.
Carcamo said some of the students with whom she works are likely not coming back because they may have medical issues that would increase their vulnerability to the novel coronavirus.
But she’s looking forward to seeing those who can return.
“I’m looking forward to getting back and seeing the kids face to face,” Carcamo said. “Being out that long was getting kind of down. The kids are what fuel your passion, so not having seen them since March, the biggest thing is just seeing their faces and seeing them light up when they’re learning something new, seeing them interact with their friends.”
More needs
Frazier said the Carthage School District has the certified teachers it needs to fill its classrooms, but it needs more help in other areas. The need for substitute teachers has never been greater, as some of the older retired teachers who filled that role decide to sit out this year, sometimes because of the pandemic.
“We are in a situation right now where we are really watching teachers needing to be gone for professional development,” Frazier said. “We’re really trying to keep everyone in the classroom as much as possible and do our training at different times. But when flu season comes, people have to stay home with their children or if they’re ill, so we need substitutes. We have raised our daily rate to $100 a day, which is higher than area school districts, so we’re hoping that will bring some subs to us.”
The district also has openings for bus drivers, custodians, translators and other support staff.
For more details on open positions, go to the district’s website, carthagetigers.org, and click on the menu that says “employment.”
