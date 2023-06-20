PITTSBURG, Kan. — The community is invited to celebrate 620 Day, referring to the city's area code, with a block party today in downtown Pittsburg.
Several businesses will celebrate 620 Day with activities, promotions, discounts and special offers. The Downtown Advisory Board will host a block party from 5 to 8 p.m. at Second Street and Broadway, with food, music, vendors, a car show and more.
Details: www.pittks.org/620Day.
