No City Council races There are no races for Joplin City Council this year. The council holds its elections only in even-numbered years.
Voters on Tuesday will choose from among seven people — two incumbents and five challengers — to fill three open seats on the Joplin Board of Education.
Each seat carries a three-year term.
Incumbents seeking reelection are Jeff Koch, the current board president, and Derek Gander, the current board vice president. Challengers are Marda Schroeder, Matthew Robertson, Veronica Gatz Scheurich, Michelle Steverson and Michael D. Landis.
• Schroeder, 64, of Joplin, is a retired teacher and counselor from Joplin Schools. She holds a master’s degree in school counseling. This is her first bid for public office.
• Gander, 50, of Joplin, served in the military for nearly a decade before moving into self-employment. He now owns Premier Home Inspections. He seeks his third term on the board; he was first elected in 2017 and was reelected in 2020.
• Robertson, 38, of Joplin, holds an associate degree from Crowder College and is the owner of the Technology Center in Joplin. He ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board last year.
• Scheurich, 44, of Joplin, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri and currently works in finance and investments. This is her first bid for public office.
• Steverson, 46, of Joplin, attended Missouri Southern State University and is the Safe Kids coordinator for the Alliance of Southwest Missouri. This is her first bid for public office.
• Koch, 49, of Joplin, is a senior commercial manager for Umicore Optical Materials. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Missouri State University. He was first elected to the board in 2015 and lost a bid for reelection in 2018 before voters put him back on the board in 2020.
• Landis, 52, of Joplin, attended Missouri Southern State University and Crowder College. He now works in land procurement. He previously served 14 years on the board, having first been elected in 2001, before resigning his seat in 2015.
Remaining board members are John Hird and Rylee Hartwell, who were elected in 2021, and Donald L. Greenlee II and David Weaver, who were elected last year. Brent Jordan, whose second term expires this month, did not file for reelection.
