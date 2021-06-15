Today in the Globe newsroom we got to know a volunteer who loves Little League.
Bobby Gough is considered one of the most important volunteers at Sunny Jim Park. At 70, he works daily at the field, using plenty of elbow grease to get the job done.
We'll have more about his story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Sarcoxie winning a national archery title and Carl Junction finishing strong in the same competition.
- A trial over expanding Medicaid coverage begining Friday.
- A progress update about construction at the Olivia Apartments.
We hope you have a relaxing evening. Stay cool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.