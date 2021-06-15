Little League

Bobby Gough paints the centerfield sign at Sunny Jim Park on Tuesday morning in Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we got to know a volunteer who loves Little League.

Bobby Gough is considered one of the most important volunteers at Sunny Jim Park. At 70, he works daily at the field, using plenty of elbow grease to get the job done.

We'll have more about his story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • Sarcoxie winning a national archery title and Carl Junction finishing strong in the same competition.
  • A trial over expanding Medicaid coverage begining Friday.
  • A progress update about construction at the Olivia Apartments.

We hope you have a relaxing evening. Stay cool.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.