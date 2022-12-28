Nine people have filed for three open seats on the Joplin Board of Education, to be filled by voters on April 4 in one of the larger local races on the spring ballot.
In some other communities, a lack of challengers means that the incumbents are unopposed and virtually assured of reelection, while a few area boards will have vacancies even after April 4 because no candidates filed at all.
The filing period for municipal and school elections closed Tuesday. Here’s a roundup of candidates:
Joplin
• The Joplin Board of Education has three seats on the ballot in the spring 2023 election. The seats are those currently held by President Jeff Koch, Vice President Derek Gander and Brent Jordan.
Candidates are Marda Schroeder, Gander, Matthew Robertson, Frank Thompson, Veronica Gatz Scheurich, Michelle Steverson, Nathan Keizer, Koch and Michael D. Landis, according to the board secretary.
• The city of Joplin will not have a municipal election in 2023. Joplin only holds elections for City Council in even-numbered years.
Carl Junction
• The Carl Junction City Council will have five of its eight seats on the ballot, as well as the position of mayor.
Both seats in Ward 1 as well as one each in wards 2, 3 and 4 are up for election in the spring.
In Ward 1, Hollie LaVigne has filed for election to the seat she was appointed to earlier this year. No one filed for the second Ward 1 seat, according to the city. Incumbents Rick Flinn, Jim Gozia and LaDonna Allen have filed for reelection in wards 2, 3 and 4, respectively, with challenger David Pyle also filing for the Ward 3 seat, the city said.
Two people have filed to run for mayor: incumbent Mark Powers and a former mayor, Mike Moss.
• On the Carl Junction Board of Education, seats currently held by Travis Spencer, Rob Herron and Brian Massey are on the ballot.
Spencer, Massey, Jason Mickey and Herron have filed to run for those posts, according to a district spokeswoman.
Carthage
• Five seats on the Carthage City Council are up for election in April. The seats are those now held by Robin Harrison, Ward 1; David Armstrong, Ward 2; Ceri Otero, Ward 3; Alan Snow, Ward 4; and Tiffany Cossey, Ward 5.
The city said incumbents Armstrong, Snow and Cossey had filed for reelection. No one filed for the Ward 1 or Ward 3 seats.
• The Carthage Board of Education will have the seats currently held by Jeff Jones, Karen Wilkinson and Patrick Scott on the spring ballot.
The school district said the three incumbents and challenger Lora Honey Phelps filed for candidacy as of the close of the filing period.
Neosho
• Three City Council seats will be on the ballot in April. They are those held by Mayor Tyler Dewitt, Ward 2 member Richard Davidson and Ward 3 member Julie Humphrey.
Filing their candidacy are Davidson, for Ward 2; Humphrey and challenger Aaron Lewis, for Ward 3; and Tom Workman and Eric Venter, for one at-large seat, according to the city clerk.
• On the Neosho Board of Education, the seats held by Jenny Spiva, James Keezer and Kim Wood will be on the April ballot.
Candidates are Keezer, Spiva, Kyle Swagerty, Phillip Whiteman, Rebecca Gray and Audrey Dixon, the board secretary said.
Webb City
• The City Council in Webb City has four positions up for election in 2023. Those are the Ward 1 seat held by Andy Queen, the Ward 2 seat held by Gina Monson, the Ward 3 seat held by Jonathan Shull and the Ward 4 seat held by Debby Darby.
All four incumbents had filed for reelection as of the close of the filing period, the city said.
• Three seats on the Webb City Board of Education will be on the ballot.
Incumbents David Collard, William Roderique and Jeanne Newby and challenger Erin Taylor filed their candidacy, the school district said.
