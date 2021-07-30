CARTHAGE, Mo. — The fire departments, law enforcement agencies and ambulance services in Jasper County face big changes in communications technology in the next few years, and officials say keeping up will take money.
The Jasper County Emergency Services Dispatch Board is seeking a sales tax hike from a tenth of a percent to a quarter of a percent.
Voters across Jasper County on Tuesday will see the following question on the ballot: “Shall the Jasper County Emergency Services 9-1-1 Board, through its Board of Directors, be permitted to increase its current sales tax rate of one-tenth (1/10th) of one percent to a sales tax of up to and not to exceed one-quarter (1/4th) of one percent of taxable sales for infrastructure, a countywide public safety radio system and to ensure rapid dispatching of all 9-1-1 calls and non emergency calls for service to law enforcement, emergency medical services and fire protection?”
Dispatch center Director April Ford said this was the first sales tax increase the service has sought since it was founded almost three decades ago.
“We passed that 27 years ago in 1994, and we’ve not done anything since,” Ford said. “At one-tenth of a percent, we are the second-lowest-funded 911 center in the state of Missouri. We just want to go to a quarter of a percent, and that would put us in a place where we could take care of the infrastructure to put in a countywide public radio system.”
The tax would be charged on all purchases across Jasper County. She said it would more than double the service’s revenue.
“If someone were to spend $1,000 shopping for their Christmas at the mall (now), $1 would go back to the 911 system,” Ford said. “Moving to a quarter of a percent means $2.50 goes to 911. This coming year we’re anticipating $2 million in revenue (with the one-tenth of a percent tax). What we anticipate with the new tax, if it passes, is based on the sheriff’s office’s law enforcement tax, which is a quarter of a percent, and he said that commonly brings in around $4.6 million, so that would put us in a place to put in a radio system. You’re talking about millions of dollars to put in a radio system countywide.”
Ford said the countywide 911 service dispatches 26 agencies, which use four radio systems. Only two of those systems can talk to each other.
She said long-term plans are to buy a countywide radio system and offer all the fire departments, police agencies and ambulance services the chance to get on that system with the dispatch service paying the cost for all departments that want to make the move.
“This is increase will help us get through this wave of technology that’s coming and get us consistent with the rest of the state in funding,” Ford said.
Ford said the dispatch center also handles non-emergency calls for most of the agencies it dispatches.
She said the volume of calls to those nonemergency numbers exceeds the calls to 911, but emergency dispatchers have to handle both kinds of calls.
Ford said plans include hiring call-takers to take those nonemergency calls and allow dispatchers to focus on emergency calls.
The tax requires a simple majority to pass.
