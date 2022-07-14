The new nationwide number of 988, a 911-style hotline specifically for mental health crises, goes live Saturday.
Beginning this weekend, people can call 988 if they are experiencing thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, or any kind of emotional distress, or if they are concerned about a friend or family member who may need crisis support.
“988 is the first step toward strengthening and transforming crisis care in this country,” said Vicky Mieseler, chief administrative officer for Ozark Center, the behavioral health arm of Freeman Health System, in a statement. “It will serve as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help. The vision for 988 is to have additional crisis services available in communities across the nation, much the way emergency medical services work.”
When someone calls, chats or texts 988, they will be connected to a crisis specialist who is trained and prepared to deliver support such as assessment, stabilization, referral or follow-up for individuals, according to the Missouri Department of Mental Health. If a higher level of care is needed, the crisis specialist will work with the caller to connect them to a mobile crisis response team in the community, the state department said.
In Southwest Missouri, Ozark Center will receive 988 calls from Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barton counties, Freeman officials said. It previously received a grant that allowed it to add staff and equipment to accommodate the anticipated increase in calls, officials said.
In addition to 988, the following numbers will remain active for callers seeking help with a mental health crisis:
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.
• Ozark Center: 417-347-7720 or 800-247-0661.
In 2020, suicide was the second-leading cause of death among individuals ages 10-14 and 25-34, the third-leading cause of death among individuals ages 15-24 and the fourth-leading cause of death among individuals ages 35-44, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were nearly two times as many suicides — 45,979 — in the U.S. as there were homicides — 24,576 — that year, the CDC reported.
