PITTSBURG, Kan. — A federal grant of nearly $9 million has been awarded the state to address the behavioral health needs of Southeast Kansas students.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Center for Mental Health Services in the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. It will be administered through the KU School of Medicine's pediatrics department to fund KanAWARE, a coalition of state and nonprofit organizations that aims to meet the behavioral health needs of students in 11 counties in the southeast corner of the state.
With the funding, to be spread out over five years, KanAWARE will integrate school-based community health workers into its behavioral health support system for students and families in need. Rural school communities face longstanding health disparities and unmet behavioral health needs that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, state and health officials said this week in statements announcing the grant.
"Ensuring mental health services and training are available to every student and educator across Kansas is critical to the education process," said Shanna Bigler, coordinator of school mental health for the Kansas State Department of Education, in a statement. "By being able to access services within the school, we're able to decrease absenteeism and increase learning."
KanAWARE is an expansion of Telehealth Rural Outreach for the Children of Kansas, or Telehealth ROCKS, an internet-based delivery service model established in 2015 to address the health disparities faced by rural children.
“We have never faced a time of greater student behavioral health needs, matched with community innovation to meet these needs,” said Dr. Eve-Lynn Nelson, KanAWARE principal investigator, in a statement. “Our Telehealth ROCKS team and partners are grateful for KanAWARE funding to extend our strongest, evidence-supported behavioral health strategies and to set students up for success now and in the future.”
Community health workers
The grant will allow the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas to add a second community health worker for the Pittsburg School District and to hire its first community health worker for the Fort Scott School District, said Leah Gagnon, director of patient engagement.
A community health worker is someone who is a member of the community, not necessarily licensed in health care or social services, who is familiar with local resources and is able to build relationships with others to connect families with the services or help they need, Gagnon said.
"They can be the hands and feet for our providers out in the community," she said. "The community health worker can expand that access and go out and be in the environment our students and families are living in ... and really try to bring those missing pieces of the puzzle together."
A community health worker could connect families with resources for transportation, housing, food or any other needs that could address the social and emotional health of the student, Gagnon said. That's particularly important because the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects demonstrated that social and emotional health is tied to mental and physical health, she said.
"The whole point of this is to help our children arrive at school ready to learn and to remove those external factors that are keeping them from learning and exploring their interests and connecting with their peers," she said.
The community health worker also could serve as a point of contact or support for the school's teachers and staff members, Gagnon said.
"When you think of what's been impacted by COVID, you can't not think of education and health care, and the toll it's taken on people doing that work on the front lines," she said. "This project is not only geared to address that in our students and families, but also the staff and talent we have — because, gosh, they're tired."
