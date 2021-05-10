Destiny

Dallas Gossett and his dog Destiny will lead an effort to pick up trash in Carl Junction. Globe | Roger Nomer

Meet Destiny, a rescue dog who also joins her owner in cleaning up trash in Carl Junction, before a communitywide cleanup set for Saturday.

Debby Woodin will cover tonight's busy Joplin City Council meeting.

And we'll introduce to more of this year's All-Area Academic Excellence Team and this year's Golden Apple winners.

We'll also tell you about an Economic Security Corp. program to help area residents pay their utility bills.

We're working on all of this and more, available in tomorrow's paper and at joplinglobe.com

Have a good evening.

Tags

Trending Video