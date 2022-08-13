Cardboard may not be the ideal building material for a boat, but veterans of the annual Shoal Creek Water Festival cardboard boat race are learning by trial and error how to make it work — and they’re getting pretty good at it.
This year, it appeared only one boat fell into waterlogged goo on the banks of the river, while others made good time at the 15th annual Shoal Creek Water Festival, held Friday and Saturday at Wildcat Park in Joplin.
Bobbie Bohm, a veteran builder of a number of boats, including two that competed on Saturday, said the key is in how you layer the cardboard.
“It takes lots of cardboard, glue and space, and time,” Bohm said while looking over the blue two-person kayak she built for her cousin, Michael Higgins, and another family member. “You layer the cardboard and you alternate the grains. It makes it stronger that way. You use Elmer’s school glue and you put anything heavy on top of them to squish them together, bricks, or whatever you have around. I built this one before the pandemic for the 2020 Shoal Creek Water Festival and kept it around for today.”
The crew from the Quapaw Nation Environmental Service built Puff the Magic Dragon, a three-person boat with a dragon’s head at the bow and tail at the stern.
“We always come up with some design,” said Cathy Sloan, an environmental specialist with the Quapaw Nation and one of the crew members of their boat. “This year we just decided we’d do a dragon since it’s a kids' event. We always try to come up with something different. We’ve been coming and racing at this event for five or six years.”
The event also featured a shoe box boat race for kids ages 3-12.
Six-year-old Vera Stebbins, a first grader at Eastmorland Elementary School in Joplin, said her boat was inspired by a children's book called “The Adventures of Kitty Smoke and Her Friends,” about the efforts of a boy and his grandfather to restore a long-abandoned Great Lakes tugboat. The book is published by the National Museum of the Great Lakes.
“I didn’t make it look exactly like Kitty Smoke because I didn’t have the right things, but it’s Vera’s version of Kitty Smoke, is what I call it,” she said. “We took a shoe box and we glued paper on and then I colored the tube and that’s the smokestack. I colored the paper when it was glued on.”
'Comeback year'
Robin Standridge, director of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, said the event was canceled in 2020 and came back in a limited sense in 2021. The group called the 2022 festival its “comeback year.”
“We had this in 2021, but it wasn't as successful as we hoped because people were worried about COVID,” Standridge said. “We’re trying to get people back out. People are still a little nervous, but that’s really what it is. This is our comeback year, so attendance is lower than it was, say, four or five years ago, but we expected that.”
Standridge said the event puts a focus on Shoal Creek, which provides Joplin and some surrounding communities with their drinking water. She estimated that between 600 and 700 people came out to Wildcat Park throughout the day.
“We have booths talking about rain gardens (and) what’s the importance of a rain garden,” Standridge said. “Missouri American Water brought out a bald eagle to teach how wildlife depends on clean water. If our water isn’t clean, then our animals can’t survive, so the more animals you see around the creek, the healthier it is. We have a number of other booths as well.”
The bald eagle, named Liberty, was a guest in the Missouri American Water Co. booth from the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, near St. Louis.
Kendahl Chergosky, with the World Bird Sanctuary, was one of two people from the sanctuary to accompany Liberty to Joplin.
Chergosky said Liberty is more than 30 years old and was hit by vehicles twice early in life and suffered injuries that prevented him from being released in the wild after he recovered. She said Liberty helps people understand why keeping watersheds clean is important.
She said DDT, a widely used pesticide in the 1960s and 1970s, got into the waters of America and caused the eggs laid by eagles who ate fish from DDT-poisoned water to come out incredibly thin and fragile. The problem drove the bald eagles to the brink of extinction.
“These birds rely on clean water to prosper. You do not find a bald eagle’s nest more than a couple of miles away from a source of water,” Chergosky said. “They need things like rivers and lakes that are clean to survive. Lots of other critters do, too. Everything from red-tailed hawks and red-shouldered hawks and owls — all need clean water.”
Importance of Shoal Creek
Christie Barnhart, spokeswoman for Missouri American Water Co., said Shoal Creek is the source of drinking water pumped in Joplin and for several thousand customers in Galena, Kansas, and other communities in the area.
She said the creek is in good shape now, and festivals like this help make people aware of how important it is to keep their water clean.
“The biggest threats to Shoal Creek are some of the simplest things,” Barnhart said. “When people dispose of things from their home — they flush medication down the toilet, they pour motor oil and things of that nature out — all it does is run off into the watershed. We can treat that, but preventing it is much better. It helps with the quality of the creek, even from the appearance to the actual quality of the water before we treat it.”
Vera, the 6-year-old, said she understood why it was important to keep the water clean.
“Water is one of the biggest things in the world,” she said. “Everyone needs clean water to drink, and if we don’t have water, then we go thirsty and that’s a big problem.”
