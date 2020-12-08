Joplin city officials said today they believe there is "significant" damage to the Olivia Apartments, a 114-year-old building at the corner of Fourth Street and Moffet Avenue that suffered an overnight fire.
Firefighters received a call at 9:38 p.m. Monday from a woman who reported seeing a fire on the roof of the multistory building, fire Chief Jim Furgerson said at a news briefing today at City Hall. They were able to confine the fire to the fifth floor but fear "significant" water damage to the floors below, he said.
The fire department has not been able to begin an investigation of the fire because the stairwell to the fifth floor was destroyed, he said.
When asked if the building is damaged enough that it might have to be torn down, City Manager Nick Edwards said the city will look to its ordinance regulating dangerous buildings to make that determination. No decision has yet been made, he added.
Officials are not treating the Olivia as a crime scene, but they said they consider it a hazardous building at the moment.
Police Chief Sloan Rowland said his department had arrested someone about three weeks ago for being in the building, which has been vacant for years. His department has an affidavit from the Olivia's owner that pursues the prosecution of anyone entering the building without permission. He was uncertain whether there had been more recent break-ins.
