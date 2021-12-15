About 70 million people in the United States deal with sleep disorders, yet 40-plus million people don’t get properly treated or dismiss the potential dangers altogether.
Case in point: the phrases “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” and “sleep is highly overrated,” which treat a good night’s sleep as if it’s a mere inconvenience. According to a 2020 study from the Sleep Medicine journal, some patients don’t bring the subject of their sleeping habits up to their doctors because they don’t think it’s a medical problem or believe they can tough it out.
Wrong, says Dr. Jason Mayfield, a sleep specialist for Freeman Health System.
“It’s very important,” he said. “I’ve had some people come in here who are excessively sleepy, but they also tell me that sleeping is a waste of time."
He terms that attitude a "challenge.”
Sleep is an essential function, according to the Sleep Foundation, and is crucial to one’s health. With adequate sleep — between seven to nine hours — the body stays healthy and can fend off diseases. Without sleep, the brain can’t properly function, impairing abilities such as concentration, processing memories and thinking clearly.
If left untreated, Mayfield said, “it can make you very ill.”
Sleep problems
Obstructive sleep apnea — characterized by numerous brief pauses in breathing during sleep — can cause significant daytime sleepiness, Mayfield said.
An estimated 25 million Americans suffer from OSA, and according to the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, it can sometimes be diagnosed as depression.
Sleep apnea, Mayfield said, was untreatable up until 1976, when the first medical study concerning airway obstructions was published.
“We knew people snored … but the fact that this was an upper airway closer problem that needed to be treated didn’t come out until 1976,” with the first CPAP machine — or continuous positive airway pressure machine — coming online in the early 1980s. Before the common therapy was made widely available to the public, Mayfield said, people with severe sleep apnea were forced to receive a tracheostomy tube.
Still, somewhere between 10 million to 18 million Americans have untreated obstructive sleep apnea, which can lead to all kinds of problems, Mayfield said — hypertension, recurrent heart attacks, stroke, abnormal heartbeats, etc. He said 70% of those with untreated sleep apnea risk having a heart attack or stroke.
“It has a big effect on the cardiovascular system.”
The good news? CPAP machines “have a success rate of 85%, which is outstanding,” he said. “If done correctly, (a CPAP machine) will completely alleviate the breathing problems. Most patients find them pleasant to use and feel better during the day.”
There are more than 80 different sleep disorders, according to medlineplus.gov, but some of the other major ones include insomnia (lack of sleeping at night), hypersomnia (extensive daytime sleepiness), and restless leg syndrome, which is a tingling or prickly sensation in the legs that causes a powerful urge to constantly move them, which can repeatedly interrupt sleep during the night.
Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder often characterized by overwhelming daytime drowsiness and sudden attacks of sleep that a CPAP machine can’t make better. People with narcolepsy often find it difficult to stay awake for long periods of time, he said. It affects one out of every 2,000 individuals. There’s nothing wrong with their breathing or movements during sleep — the problem centers around low hypocretin levels, causing a mix-up in the neurotransmitters that help regulate the various sleeping stages, so that sleep paralysis and even hallucinations can take place. Narcolepsy is treatable by medications, he said, “and we see positive results after the first dose.”
Sleep disorders can also be caused by depression, anxiety, medications, genetics or other medical conditions such as heart or lung disease or nerve disorders, he said.
Sleep studies
To figure out why a person can’t sleep, a sleep study is recommended. But first, Mayfield will sit down with a patient and create a sleep history.
“I’ll ask you when you go to bed, how long it takes you to fall asleep, how many bathroom breaks you make, what time you get up (in the mornings), is your sleep schedule consistent from one night to the next … are you a person who’s up all night some nights and sleep all night during days off — that sort of thing.”
He’ll also detail out a patient’s medication list, because many types of medications — sedatives, antihistamines, psychiatric medicines and muscle relaxers — can cause sleep disorders.
A sleep study, according to Freeman sleep technician Brian Grier, will be set up inside one of several test rooms that resemble a hotel room rather than a hospital room.
“I think that puts people more at ease,” he said. Sometimes, “there’s a lot of anxiety.”
Patients will usually show up around 8:30 p.m. for the overnight study, and it takes roughly an hour for a person to be checked in and hooked up to various leads that monitor brain waves, eye movements, muscle tones, heart rates, oxygen levels and leg movements. Some patients can read books or watch television until they grow drowsy and sleep; others sometimes take a sleeping pill to help them bed down for the night. Patients are encouraged to sleep on their backs, “because more events occur when they’re lying on their backs,” Grier said. Patients are usually awake by 5:30 a.m. and on their way home shortly afterward. If a man or woman isn’t being tested for untreated sleep apnea but rather narcolepsy, the sleep study will be extended into the next day, with tests conducted as patients take several 20-minute naps, Mayfield said.
Those who have sleep apnea will be fitted with a CPAP machine — Mayfield himself has sleep apnea and sleeps with a machine at his side each night.
“I’ve made peace with my machine, and it never bothers me a bit,” he said.
Men represent two-thirds of all obstructive sleep apnea cases until women reach menopause, and from there the numbers even out, Mayfield said. Only 3% of men and women with an ideal body weight suffer from sleep apnea; 75% of those in the top body weight category have it in some degree. Losing weight is still the most effective way for individuals to end their sleep apnea, since gaining weight thickens the throat and even enlarges the tongue, leading to airway obstructions during sleep.
Why it's worth it
“What’s fun about (his profession) is that I see people coming in who often feel terrible and you’re able to change so many aspects of their lives," Mayfield said. "They sleep better, they feel better, their depression and anxiety are less, they’re more focused and their outlook on life is better in the long run. We’re talking less heart attacks, less strokes, better blood pressure — longer lives. You can completely change someone’s life.
“You don’t get that in a lot of other areas of medicine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.