Approximately 1,600 turned out bright and early Saturday for the Joplin Memorial Run, the annual race that honors the 161 people killed by the May 22, 2011, tornado.
Participants took part in a half-marathon, 13.1-mile four-person relay, 10K, 5K or kids' run. The routes began and ended at Cunningham Park, which has been rebuilt since the 2011 storm as a memorial to the tornado's victims, survivors and volunteers.
Eleven years after the tornado tore through Joplin, destroying one-third of the city and injuring thousands of people, many runners continue to participate in honor of lost loved ones.
It's something that strikes Michelle Hafle each time she comes to the Joplin Memorial Run.
Hafle, of Resonation Entertainment Group, has been a fixture at the race every year since 2014, dancing nonstop from the beginning of the run until the last person crosses the finish line. This year, she was joined by granddaughter Aurora, 14.
“I absolutely love the spirit and passion of the racers and everybody that is involved in putting together the event and their reverence for the people who were lost" in the tornado, Hafle said. "It’s a great cause that touches my heart. But the spirit of the runners who are running for those we lost — it moves me to tears every year.”
Some participants have more recently dealt with trauma of another kind: COVID-19.
Andy Bourey, of St. Louis, contracted COVID-19 on his 80th birthday last year and suffered heart damage from complications from the virus. Those lingering effects, plus a nagging back injury, meant he was on doctor's orders this year to run a shorter distance, so he participated in the 5K while his wife, Alison Bourey, 74, ran the 10K race.
“This is my first race in a long time, so it was really fun to get out again,” Andy Bourey said. “This is a wonderful race to do it in.”
The couple was brought together by their mutual love of running when they met 36 years ago at a marathon in St. Louis. Since then, they have run marathons worldwide, including the Médoc Marathon in France. They even kept up the habit during the pandemic, although they scaled back their distances after the COVID-19 diagnosis last year.
“During COVID, this (running) was one of the most wonderful things for us because it allowed us to be outdoors and feel more normal, while a lot of other folks just felt trapped,” Alison Bourey said.
The couple have participated in the Joplin Memorial Run each year since its fifth anniversary, and they used their visit to Joplin this weekend to also visit Andy Bourey's sister, who lives in Neosho, and to place Mother's Day flowers on the Aurora gravesite of his mother.
Other participants used the opportunity to strengthen their athletic skills.
The first person in the 5K race to cross the finish line was Chance Tindall, a 15-year-old track athlete at Joplin High School.
"I’m at the end of my track season, and I’m at peak performance now, so I thought I’d run it as a time trial to see what 5K shape I’m in,” he said, adding that the conditions on Saturday morning were "almost perfect" for a race.
Gunnar Dart, 12, finished first in the 5K in his age division and even improved his 32-minute time from earlier this year to 24:10 on Saturday.
“I think it’s fun and I enjoy doing it,” he said. “That was only my second 3-miler of the year.”
Aldo Becerra stood proudly at the finish line with his cellphone to film his son, Soaring Heights Elementary School student Aiden, who was celebrating his 11th birthday on Saturday.
“I’m really proud of him,” Becerra said. “He’s shown he’s a really athletic kid, too.”
