The spooky season is officially upon us with Halloween activities and events planned throughout the region over the next several days.
Here’s a list of Halloween festivities in the area:
MISSOURI
• JOPLIN: Joplin High School Student Council will host the JHS trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 6:50 p.m. Thursday at 2104 Indiana Ave. after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The high school’s student council has spearheaded the annual tradition, coordinating with other student clubs and organizations to offer a free Halloween event open to the public.
This event is meant to give kids in the community a chance to show off their Halloween costumes and satisfy their sweet tooth. Guests can enter through the main entrance and exit through the Performing Arts Center doors.
Details: 417-625-5230.
• JOPLIN: Missouri Southern State University’s safe Halloween event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of Billingsly Student Center.
The annual event is hosted by the Residence Life Association and the Campus Recreation Department at MSSU to provide a safe environment to children. The event is free and open to the public. However, craft stations and games will not be offered this year.
Also this week, MSSU’s Lion Cub Academy will host a COVID-19-safe trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday in the parking lot near the corner of Goetz Boulevard and Newman Road in Joplin. Departments from around campus will offer decorated stations and disperse candy to children attending the academy.
Details: 417-625-9360.
• JOPLIN: The Joplin Humane Society will be having a free trunk-or-treat event for the community called Howl & Scream from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Trunk-or-treat festivities will begin at 2 p.m. on the Humane Society’s walking trail, and the costume contest will start at 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the scariest, funniest and most creative costumes.
Details: 417-623-3642.
• CARTHAGE, Mo.: The YMCA Youth Activity Center in Carthage will put on the sixth annual Charity Costume Ball at 6 p.m. Saturday at 400 S. Maple.
The event includes a catered dinner, haunted history tour and live music. Advanced tickets are $35 per person or $40 at the door. Carriage ride ghost tour tickets are $10 per person with adult ticket purchase.
All proceeds will benefit the YMCA, programs and scholarships.
Details: 417-358-1070.
• CARL JUNCTION, Mo.: The second Carl Junction trunk-or-treat event is slated from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday outside of the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St.
More than 20 businesses and organizations will be handing out free trick-or-treat bags while supplies last.
Teddy Bear Mobile SWMO will be set up for people to make their own stuffed animals; 20% of the proceeds will be donated to Carl Junction’s Shop with a Cop program. There will also be music and food trucks. Costume will be welcome.
Details: 417-649-8846.
• WEBB CITY, Mo.: Genuine Realty Inc. will host the fifth annual drive-thru trick-or-treat event for disabled children from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 6055 N. Main St. in Webb City.
This event is open for all children, who will receive candy and goodies by saying “trick or treat” out the car window.
Details: 417-717-9102.
KANSAS
• PITTSBURG, Kan.: The second safe trick-or-treat event, co-hosted by Pittsburg State University’s Circle K and campus organizations, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Crawford County Historical Museum, 651 Frontage Road in Pittsburg.
There will be plenty of games and goodies.
Admission is free, and there will be costume prizes for all ages. First-, second- and third- place prizes will be awarded for best overall booth, game and costumes.
Booths will either be located outdoors on the museum grounds or inside of the museum, weather permitting.
• PITTSBURG, Kan.: The Pittsburg Farmers Market will host a Halloween harvest event during the last market day of the season Saturday.
The farmers market vendors will set up at 8 a.m. with the Halloween harvest activities to begin at 9 am. A kids costume contest will take place at 10 a.m. and children can trick-or-treat at various vendor booths.
Prizes will be awarded to market vendors for best costume, decorations and setup. To register as a vendor, contact the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department at 620-231-8310. Deadline to sign up is 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Details: 620-231-8310.
• PITTSBURG, Kan.: Pittsburg Community Theatre will present“Dracula,” directed by Tony Sanchez, at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St.
General admission tickets are $12 and can be secured online at https://secure.ticketsage.net/websales.aspx?u=pittsburg.
Details: pittcommtheatre@gmail.com or 620-231-7827.
OKLAHOMA
• MIAMI, Okla.: The Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Halloween parade from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Miami.
The free event provides a fun and safe environment for children of all ages on Halloween. The sweet treat trail will lead trick-or-treaters throughout downtown Miami, where there will be bounce houses, games, activities and plenty of candy. Friends of the Coleman will be hosting a parade near the Coleman Theatre.
• MIAMI, Okla.: NEO Theatre will present "Alice in Wonderland" during three evening performances the last week of October, plus a Halloween matinee with an onstage tea party and costume contest.
The 80-minute show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the NEO Fine Arts Center, 200 I St. NE in Miami.
After the final performance Sunday, the Hatter’s Tea Party may be attended for an additional $5 to enjoy tea, potions, cakes and tarts onstage with Alice and the rest of the cast.
Costume contest winners will be selected and announced by the cast and crew Sunday at the Hatter’s Tea Party. You must be present and in costume to win.
Tickets will be sold at the door. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and teens. The show is free to NEO students and employees.
Details: 918-540-6181 or aaron.k.smith@neo.edu.
• WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Wyandotte is having a trunk-or-treat event with free candy, a hayride and a spook house from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in front of City Hall.
There will be 30 trunks of candy as well as hot dogs and soda. Children are welcome to wear costumes.
Details: 918-678-2211.
