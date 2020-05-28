Debby Woodin has a story tonight on a homecoming of sorts.
Joplin's Schifferdecker House is one of its most iconic, modeled after similar homes along the Rhine River in Germany. Now some key pieces needed for the restoration are back home. The pieces are 130 years old but the wood they are carved from is old-growth flowering ash that itself was a century old. "... you really can't get anymore," Michael Engelbert Griffin, preservationist architect, told Debby.
Locating the items and arranging for their return has been a two-year effort involving the Joplin Historical Neighborhoods project and employees of TAMKO Building Products. The items from the Schifferdecker House had been sold at auction years ago and ultimately made their way to Del Rio Bordertown Cafe on Range Line Road.
You'll also get to meet three more area students who made the Globe's All Area Academic Excellence Team. One of them has plans to go to Paris to study international relations. Another will tell you about the former Peace Corps' worker who became an inspiration.
Globe Sports Editor Jim Henry will have stories about the Boys Basketball Player of the Year, an update on summer training for high school athletes, and a look back at a postseason game that stretched into 14 innings.
And Jared Porter will tell you about a different type of testing for COVID-19 that is now being used at Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin locations to detect antibodies in patients’ blood.
