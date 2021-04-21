Good evening,
We are following a number of stories for you, including disciplinary action involving a Joplin attorney who had her law license suspended recently. We'll tell you about that.
Neosho has had problems with flooding in recent years. However, the city recently learned it will receive $2.5 million in federal funds to help with stormwater issues. We'll give you the details.
And like everything else in the world, the pandemic had a devastating affect on a historic attraction in Carthage. Last year was the first in Carthage Kiwanis Club members’ memory that the members were unable to open Kiddieland, the little five-ride amusement park in Carthage’s Municipal Park on any weekend throughout the summer. We'll tell you what's happening with them.
Tomorrow being Earth Day, we'll also let you know about the first "green" guide created for the Pittsburg community by students in the communications department at Pittsburg State University.
And speaking of Earth Day, remember Ralph Waldo Emerson's advice: "Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air."
Have a nice evening.
