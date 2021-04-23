Good evening,
Coming in tomorrow's Joplin Globe, we'll have a story on a new board Joplin city officials are considering that could address human rights concerns and issues.
Reporter Kim Barker tells us that the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks is seeing a surge in demand, evidence that some families are struggling.
Columnist Wally Kennedy talks about new boutiques and businesses and other changes coming to Main Street and Range Line Road.
And as COVID-19 eases, a number of outdoor events and activities are being scheduled again, including hikes, bike rides, Kids Fishing Days and more. We'll tell you about all of them, too.
All of this and much more will be available in the paper and at joplinglobe.com.
Have a safe weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.