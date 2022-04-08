Two laws, both passed in 2019, turned the Mississippi River into a new front line in the nation’s abortion war.
The Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act contained a number of provisions, including a prohibition on nearly all abortions after eight weeks, as well as those done because of a diagnosis of potential for Down syndrome. It also contained a trigger provision should the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.
“If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion except to save the life of the mother is overturned (in Missouri),” said state Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, referring to the law.
Meanwhile, Illinois’ Reproductive Health Act, also passed in 2019, was characterized by the Guttmacher Institute (now independent, but previously affiliated with Planned Parenthood) as one that declares reproductive health care — including abortion — a “fundamental right in Illinois,” and said the bill “prohibits state lawmakers and local jurisdictions from interfering with individuals’ reproductive health decisions ... It is a clear statement of respect for the reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy of all Illinois residents.”
“Missouri is 180 degrees polar opposite than Illinois,” said Amy Gehrke, executive director of Illinois Right to Life.
Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, vice president of strategy and communication at Planned Parenthood of St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said even if Roe is not overturned, abortion has effectively already been eliminated in Missouri, dropping from several thousand abortions annually just five years ago to barely a dozen a month last year.
That’s in large part because of another change in 2019: Planned Parenthood also opened a clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois, about 12 miles from the Missouri line. In January of this year, on the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, it also opened what it is calling a Regional Logistics Center, which helps arrange travel and lodging and connects women seeking an abortion with financial resources to help cover the costs of coming to Illinois.
Planned Parenthood also has been opening other clinics in Illinois in recent years expecting that neighboring states, like Missouri, will outlaw or further restrict access to abortion if Roe is overturned.
“We should be preparing and are preparing for a scenario where Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land,” Lee-Gilmore said.
What’s next
In December, U.S. Supreme Court justices heard arguments in a Mississippi case — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center — that one side fears and the other hopes could be the vehicle leading to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“This could likely be the last year we honor Roe v. Wade as the law of the land,” Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis region, which includes Southwest Missouri and Southern Illinois, said when her group opened the Regional Logistics Center in Illinois.
But White, a lawyer, doesn’t expect Roe to be overturned.
“The trend has been giving the states more control over abortion,” but not overturning it, he said. “I think that’s more likely. It’s the easiest thing for the court to do.”
Gehrke, with Illinois Right to Life, isn’t so sure.
“Roe v. Wade was a bad, antiquated law that no longer has a legal leg to stand on,” she said.
However, she noted that she was on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building in 1992 when the Casey v. Planned Parenthood decision was handed down. While allowing some Pennsylvania restrictions to stand, it also reaffirmed the essential holding of Roe. At that point, Republicans had appointed eight of the nine justices on the court — including six appointed by Republican presidents after Roe v. Wade. The ninth was Byron White, who had been appointed by John F. Kennedy but had opposed and later criticized Roe v. Wade and favored overturning it.
“Never underestimate the power of the Supreme Court to come out and stun and disappoint you,” Gehrke said.
This year, though, she is more optimistic. “Thirty years later things are very, very different. We really think the court has tipped its hand.”
On that, she and Lee-Gilmore agree.
“It’s so hard to predict; we don’t have a crystal ball,” Lee-Gilmore said, but then added: “The majority of justices have hostile records (on reproductive rights).”
Missouri today
While there is a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis, still performing abortions — “the last one in the state,” Lee-Gilmore said — Missouri has passed a number of laws, such as a 72-hour waiting period and another requiring pelvic exams, that Illinois does not have, meaning it is easier and quicker for a woman to just drive 12 miles farther east into Illinois to get an abortion in that state.
“We’re already there,” Lee-Gilmore said, referring to a day when abortion will be illegal in Missouri. “When there are only tens of people getting abortions in the state, it’s effectively banned. Roe doesn’t have to be overturned for antiabortion politicians to get their way.”
Abortions have fallen by more than 95% in Missouri in five years, from 3,903 abortions reported in 2017 to 151 last year. That is all abortions in the state, including those that also were performed at hospitals, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“This isn’t because the need is going away,” Lee-Gilmore said. “Access is getting tougher.”
Twelve miles away, however, it is a different matter. Lee-Gilmore estimates Planned Parenthood is doing 6,000 to 7,000 abortions a year at its Fairview Heights clinic, and about 75% of them are from Missouri.
In the Kansas City area, the two clinics performing abortions are on the Kansas side. Missouri residents have traditionally accounted for a large percentage of the abortions performed in Kansas — 42% in 2020, the latest data available.
Lee-Gilmore said Illinois is emerging as an “island,” surrounded by states that have trigger laws on the books in the event Roe is overturned, or that will make much more difficult to get an abortion there.
“It will be Ground Zero for abortion,” said Gehrke, with Illinois Right to Life.
Extremes
At a time when state lawmakers and Planned Parenthood are positioning themselves for the possibility that Roe will be overturned, both sides are accusing the other of pushing more extreme measures.
Lee-Gilmore said she is worried that Missouri will pass laws that allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident get an abortion in any other state, whether that’s an out-of-state physician or a person who drives a woman across the state line. Such a bill was introduced this session by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, of Arnold, making it illegal to “aid or abet” abortions outlawed in Missouri, even if they are performed in other states. Billboards in Missouri advertising abortions in Illinois also would be illegal.
“It’s trying to evade the laws of the state of Missouri,” Coleman said. “Abortion is a really brutal practice, and Illinois has chosen not to, in any way, provide protections for the unborn and women, and so we’re trying to do everything we can to make sure Missourians are protected.”
Lee-Gilmore said overturning Roe will “embolden” legislators who are pushing measures that are no longer just about restricting abortion, but “punishment.”
“I think Dobbs is going to be a complete turning point for the next generation.”
The legislation is similar to that passed in Texas, and Lee-Gilmore said they have noticed a 200% increase in the number of Texas women coming to Fairview Heights, Illinois.
But Gehrke and others believe it is the pro-choice side that is pushing more extreme measures, and said that with passage of the Reproductive Health Act, abortion has been “enshrined” into state law in Illinois, and that there are few restrictions on abortion there.
“It basically wiped away every state law that was on the books in Illinois except for our parental notification law, which was done away last fall,” she said.
Missouri law
Although he thinks it unlikely the Supreme Court will overturn Roe, White, the Joplin lawmaker, believes there is a good chance that the Missouri law passed in 2019 will survive court challenges.
Besides banning abortion in Missouri if Roe is overturned, it bans abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exception for rape or incest, among other things. It is currently before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis. Women who seek abortions would not be prosecuted, but physicians could be.
The Guttmacher Institute says nationwide that about two-thirds of all abortions occur in the first eight weeks.
The Missouri law also would criminalize abortions if they are being sought solely because of a prenatal diagnosis, test or screening indicating Down syndrome.
“I can see that legislation being upheld,” White said.
He also agreed that Missouri could soon become a state without a clinic that offers abortion services.
“That I think is very likely. It’s only a matter of miles,” he said, referring to the clinic in Illinois, but added: “We can’t control what happens in other states but this sends a very pro-life message.”
