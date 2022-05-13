Parents in Southwest Missouri say they are panicked, scared over a nationwide shortage of baby formula.
"It has just been a nightmare," said April Topham, a Cassville grandmother who has searched high and low for the past two months for formula for her 6-month-old grandson.
Shortages of basic goods have been a problem since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Access to medical supplies, computer chips, household appliances, autos and other goods has been hurt by closed factories and outbreaks of the virus, as well as storms and other climate-related events.
The problem with baby formula is the result of supply chain disruptions and a safety recall, and has had a cascade of effects: Retailers are limiting what customers can buy, and doctors and health workers are urging parents to contact food banks or physicians' offices, in addition to warning against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online DIY recipes.
The shortage is weighing particularly on lower-income families after the recall by formula maker Abbott stemming from contamination concerns. That recall wiped out many brands covered by WIC, a federal program similar to food stamps that serves mothers, infants and children, though the program now permits brand substitutes.
President Joe Biden this week discussed with executives from Reckitt and Gerber how they could increase production and how his administration could help, and talked with leaders from Walmart and Target about how to restock shelves and address regional disparities in access to formula, the White House said.
“We recognize that this is certainly a challenge for people across the country, something the president is very focused on, and we’re going to do everything we can to cut red tape and take steps to increase supply,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
A thorough search
Topham is active in helping her son and daughter-in-law find a specialty formula for their infant son, who has gastrointestinal issues. After a recommendation in late February from a gastrointestinal specialist and a local WIC representative, the couple settled on PurAmino, which the baby tolerated well.
But as soon as the couple got PurAmino approved by the Missouri WIC program, it disappeared from the shelves, Topham said.
After numerous checks of the Cassville Walmart, which remained empty, Topham eventually drove to Bentonville, Arkansas, and cleaned its Walmart stores out of 13 cans of PurAmino for about $600. Because they were purchased out of state, they weren't covered by the couple's WIC benefits.
Topham and her son and daughter-in-law eventually got on retailers' apps on their smartphones, plugging in ZIP codes within a 500-mile radius of Cassville to see if any stores — particularly in Missouri, so they could use their WIC benefits —were stocked with PurAmino.
They found one store with seven cans in Ava, a nearly 3-hour drive away. But the retailer wouldn't accept WIC benefits online.
There was no question for the family about what needed to be done. Topham's son drove to Ava immediately to buy the cans of formula, returning home after dark, she said.
Topham said her grandson, who also is slowly being weaned toward solid foods, now has enough formula to last through the end of June. She hopes the shortage will be resolved by then.
"The extremes and lengths we have gone through (to find formula) have been insane," she said.
'Panic and anxiety'
Jordan Lasley's 7-month-old son takes Enfamil Gentlease, which his mother said is the only formula that doesn't exacerbate his severe gas issues. Other formulas that she has tried with him — at least six other kinds — have caused his stomach to be upset or have made him gag, she said.
"Nothing works for him like the Gentlease," she said. "But every time we go to the store, there is nothing on the shelves. ... I cried every single time I walked back to the formula aisle because I literally don't know what to do. My baby needs to eat, but there's absolutely nothing he can eat that his stomach will tolerate."
Lasley, of Neosho, said she stalks area stores daily, checking for the formula. She has reached out to friends in different states, as far away as Virginia and Pennsylvania, to see if they can find formula to ship to her. She recently found six cans of Gentlease in Kansas City that a friend drove down to her.
"Right now, I'm grateful for having the formula, but I still have panic and anxiety because I know I will have to battle with finding more again once he runs out," she said.
Scott Feken, of Joplin, has been using Parent's Choice Advantage formula from Walmart for his 5-month-old daughter. With that stock largely depleted, he found a comparable brand at Sam's Club to use in the meantime, all while hoping Walmart's supply, either in its stores or online, will be replenished.
"This shortage has added a lot of stress (to) being a first-time parent without the option to breastfeed," he said. "It’s tough enough buying expensive formula, let alone running around town and wasting gas looking at the stores for it and then being limited on the amount you can get in one trip."
Cassie Bray, of Nevada, has a 7-month-old daughter who relies on Enfamil Gentlease. Other formula brands made her sick, her mother said.
Bray hasn’t been able to find Gentlease in Nevada lately, so she recently tried in El Dorado Springs, about 20 miles away. She initially was lucky and found it, but now it’s gone from the shelves there as well.
“I’ve been looking elsewhere; I finally reached out on Facebook” for help, Bray said. “It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s very stressful (when) you have a baby that you can’t feed.”
'What are we going to do?'
It's not just families with infants who rely on formula.
Nichole Selvey's 20-month-old son, Alex, was born with a rare disorder called phenylketonuria, which causes an amino acid called phenylalanine to build up in the body. Because there is no cure, people with the disorder, commonly called PKU, must follow a strict diet that limits phenylalanine, which is found mostly in foods that contain protein.
In coordination with her son's dietitians at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Selvey, of Joplin, gives Alex 6 ounces of specialized prescription formula each day as part of his diet. The formula, which is shipped to her family on a monthly basis from a supplier, helps prevent phenylalanine building up in Alex's body.
His formula is a necessity to help him get the nutrition he needs while restricting phenylalanine, Selvey said. If too much phenylalanine gets into his body, he could face symptoms as mild as a rash or as severe as irreversible brain damage, she said.
Selvey said her family just received their latest shipment of formula this week. But the supplier couldn't guarantee next month's shipment, she said, and other parents she knows from PKU support groups have started to report not receiving their full supply of formula.
"This time last week, I wasn't worried at all," Selvey said Thursday. "But last night was the first time I looked at him (Alex) and thought, 'What are we going to do if we don't get that formula?' Come this time next month, I don't know where we're going to be. It's very scary."
