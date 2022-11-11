About 50 classmates, family members and well-wishers gathered Friday at Joplin’s Memorial Hall to remember a Joplin High School class of 1965 graduate who died for his country 56 years ago, but whose name was left off Joplin’s Korea-Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The name of Pfc. Lawrence McCrea, which has been absent from the granite monument since it was dedicated in 1973, was prominently displayed on the bottom of the right column, joining the names of 15 other veterans from Joplin who gave their lives in the war in Vietnam.
“Lawrence was a special person," said Bob Headlee, a member of the JHS class of 1965 reunion committee. “He was a big guy, but he had a heart of gold. He was kind and well thought of. Ironically I’ve received some emails about this special event from classmates who just couldn't make it but they were talking about remembering him and what he meant to them. We get that opportunity to honor him today, and I thank you all again for coming out.”
According to a biography of McCrea found on the website findagrave.com, he died April 5, 1966, less than two months after arriving in Vietnam to serve with Alpha Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 937th Engineer Group, 18th Engineer Brigade, in the U.S. Army.
McCrea was originally from National City, California, and was 20 years old when he was killed. He was the son of Bertha M. Poole, Shreveport, Louisiana, and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Poole, who lived on Sixth Street in Joplin.
McCrea worked at the Fox Theatre in Joplin before joining the U.S. Army.
Headlee said a classmate, Roger Pennel, from Warrensburg, notified him that McCrea’s name was missing from Joplin’s memorial.
Pennel said it took four years from him notifying Joplin city officials that McCrea’s name was missing to get to Friday’s ceremony.
“I came by here four years ago and I wanted to see who I remembered, so I took pictures of the memorial,” Pennel said. “Most of the names of the Joplin guys I knew of by name only, and I started counting them up and there were 15 from Joplin. I went to the wall in Washington and there were 16, and he was the one that was missing.
“I sent a message to a previous city manager, and he responded he would check on it. I put it on Facebook a couple of times, and I thought someone here might say 'yeah' and take it on. Anyway, Bob Headlee and Patrick Tuttle are the ones who got things going. I’d mentioned this to Bob at the reunion, and he knew Patrick very well and the two of them brought us here today.”
Pennel said he has vague memories of seeing McCrea in the halls of Joplin High School, but he didn’t know him.
“I had never had a class with Lawrence, I wasn’t a friend, I'd never met him, but I just remember him,” Pennel said. “I have a vision of him walking past me in the halls in 1965, but he seemed like a very nice guy. There are some things when it’s wrong someone’s got to make it right, and this time it was me.”
Joplin Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez said McCrea was his cousin, but he was too young to know him.
“He died in 1966, and I was born in 1964, so when I learned about this, I was very humbled,” Cortez said. “His sister, Rose Mary, and I grew up together, and I sort of learned about him through Rose Mary. Then I relearned about him recently and the sacrifices he made for our country.
“It was her brother, and they grew up together. It was the early '60s in Southwest Missouri, so things were kind of hard, but he had done good for himself. He finished school, then he joined the service and went off to serve his country, and unfortunately lost his life in the Vietnam conflict.”
McCrea’s biography from findagrave.com said he was buried in Carver Memorial Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Cortez said he was honored to witness his cousin being remembered.
“Many in my family have served, but Lawrence was the one who paid the ultimate price for our freedom,” Cortez said. “It’s a great honor that I stand here today as his name is added to this Vietnam Memorial. On behalf of the entire family, I express our appreciation to the Joplin High School Class of 1965 for not forgetting one of their own.”
Pennel said it was a great feeling for him to see his work to make sure his classmate was remembered come to fruition.
“I would get discouraged sometimes and no matter when I would get discouraged, Lawrence McCrea was never far from my mind,” Pennel said. “There are things you see around you whether you know it or not, but if it’s a wrong, someone should be willing to make it right.”
Carthage ceremony
The Carthage Veterans Alliance, composed of the various local veterans groups, held its annual Veterans Day ceremony in Carthage’s Memorial Hall.
Veteran and former Jasper County Clerk Ron Mosbaugh read excerpts from one of his books, “Marine Down Corpsman Up.”
Ron Mosbaugh’s twin brother and a veteran himself, Don Mosbaugh, said he’s been coming to the Carthage ceremony for years and it’s become part of his Veterans Day tradition.
He was also in town to attend a Veterans Day ceremony at Carthage Junior High School with his grandson.
“I think it’s wonderful that schools and our kids are seeing the veterans and respecting them and learning from them because they don’t learn about veterans at home,” Don Mosbaugh said. “It seems to be going the wrong direction. I appreciate Carthage for what they do for their veterans and in the school system, all the schools celebrate Veterans Day. I think that is tremendous; what a lesson to teach our kids.”
Michael Juris, commander of Carthage VFW Post 2590, said the Carthage ceremony has become a tradition over the decades, but it’s just coming back to its previous prominence after having to be canceled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To have a very nice presentation here, hosted by the veterans for the veterans, I think that’s very important,” Juris said. “We’re slowly getting this event built back up. Because of COVID, we had to shut everything down for a couple of years, but it’s getting there and we’ll keep building.”
