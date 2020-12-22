Gas prices are expected to spike for the holidays but level off again after the start of the new year.
In the past week, the national gas price average has jumped 6 cents to $2.22, according to AAA. It's the highest national average since mid-September and 11 cents more expensive than last month, although it is still 33 cents cheaper than this time last year, experts said.
Two factors are driving up the price right now — rising crude oil prices and tightening supply. The domestic price of crude oil has been steadily rising since November, and overall prices are now at a level not seen since February, before the pandemic began to spread across the country, AAA said.
But fewer people are expected to travel this holiday season, which also could influence gas prices.
AAA Travel expects the vast majority of Americans to stay home amid public health concerns over COVID-19. At least 34 million fewer travelers are expected in the U.S. this year compared with last year’s holiday season, which would be a decline in travel of at least 29%.
“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That will not be the case this year,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a statement.
Experts say the lower demand will push gas prices lower come January.
“The recent gas price pump jumps are a bit surprising given December demand numbers are the lowest posted for the month since 1999,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a statement. “The increases are likely to be short-lived, especially as holiday road travel is expected to see at least a 25% decline.”
Missouri is among the states with the largest increase in gas prices of the past week, at an average of 9 cents. But it still is among the states where gas is the cheapest; the Missouri statewide average is $1.93, followed by Oklahoma and Arkansas at $1.94 and Kansas at $2.00.
