We hope you had a good weekend, and that your Monday wasn't TOO much of a Monday.
Today in the newsroom, several state and national stories intermingled in common issues. As the Supreme Court announced it struck down a restrictive abortion law in Louisiana, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that the state would not appeal a ruling that allows a St. Louis Planned Parenthood abortion clinic to remain open. The governor's announcement effectively ends an almost yearlong debate.
And hours after Joplin city officials in a briefing discussed who should be wearing masks in this phase of the city's recovery plan, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that she would sign an executive order requiring statewide mask-wearking, effective Friday.
You'll find more about those and other stories in tomorrow's Globe, including these:
- The city announced the promotion of health department director Dan Pekarek to assistant city manager.
- A 23-year-old man has been taken into custody for the shooting death of a 40-year-old woman.
- A downtown brewery is finally ready to open later this week.
Have a wonderful rest of the evening, and we'll see you tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.