Split high court throws out Louisiana abortion clinic limit

Anti-abortion protesters wait outside the Supreme Court for a decision, Monday, June 29, 2020 in Washington on the Louisiana case, Russo v. June Medical Services LLC.

 Patrick Semansky

Today in the newsroom, several state and national stories intermingled in common issues.

Today in the newsroom, several state and national stories intermingled in common issues. As the Supreme Court announced it struck down a restrictive abortion law in Louisiana, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that the state would not appeal a ruling that allows a St. Louis Planned Parenthood abortion clinic to remain open. The governor's announcement effectively ends an almost yearlong debate.

And hours after Joplin city officials in a briefing discussed who should be wearing masks in this phase of the city's recovery plan, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that she would sign an executive order requiring statewide mask-wearking, effective Friday.

You'll find more about those and other stories in tomorrow's Globe, including these:

  • The city announced the promotion of health department director Dan Pekarek to assistant city manager.
  • A 23-year-old man has been taken into custody for the shooting death of a 40-year-old woman.
  • A downtown brewery is finally ready to open later this week.

Have a wonderful rest of the evening, and we'll see you tomorrow. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.

