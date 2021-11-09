A small number of the more than 120,000 people rescued in last month’s airlift from Kabul Airport in Afghanistan may soon be making their new home in and around Joplin.
Joplin residents and a local group called RAISE — Refugee and Immigrant Services & Education — are preparing to help about 50 people in an unknown number of families make a new life in Joplin after escaping persecution after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
Workers with RAISE, which is based in Noel and has a new office in Joplin, have held a series of meetings with people wanting to join welcome teams or help in other ways to make the Afghan families feel welcome and settle into their new lives.
RAISE held a public information meeting Tuesday at the Joplin Public Library. It was attended by about 70 people interested in learning more about their potential new neighbors.
Alan Bemo, of Joplin, was one of those people. Bemo said he worked in Afghanistan five times to help people there set up animal feed mills and businesses.
“These are businessmen who wanted to do something,” he said. “They’re entrepreneurs, and the things they did, it was so difficult because of religious fanatics. After years of building a business, their businesses got destroyed because of those religious fanatics, so it was very difficult to do anything to help them. I am happy to help those kinds of people who come to this country and just want the freedom to live and do business.”
Another Joplin resident, Emily Gonzalez, said she was eager to do what she could to help the newcomers.
“Just hearing them talking gave me an excitement for Joplin’s future, just because our history as a country is so connected to immigrants coming in and creating who we are,” Gonzalez said. “And I just think it’s a neat thing that we could be accepting Afghan refugees and making them our neighbors and making them our friends. It will impact our lives as well.”
Who is coming
Presenters at Tuesday’s meeting included Mike Newman, executive director of RAISE; Kara Gebre, program director with RAISE; and Rebekah Thomas, resettlement director with the Springfield office of the International Institute of St. Louis.
Presenters said the International Institute is involved in resettling Afghans from the recent airlift in St. Louis and in Southwest Missouri.
The institute is working with RAISE to provide the services these families will need to get resettled in the Joplin area.
Newman said that 50,000 Afghans rescued in that October airlift are currently being housed on military bases in the United States. The U.S. government has said they need to be resettled soon and that as many as 1,200 are coming to Missouri.
Most will be resettled in Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbia and other areas, but at least 50 are being resettled in Springfield and 50 more in Joplin.
In an emailed response to a series of questions from the Globe, RAISE said most of the people being resettled were flown out of Afghanistan in the Kabul Airport evacuation and travel plans have not yet been finalized, but the Afghans will be arriving in Joplin in the next few weeks.
RAISE said most of the Afghans being resettled the U.S. are known in immigration law as parolees, which means they haven’t completed all their paperwork to be granted asylum but have been granted two years to change their status.
They said the people have been thoroughly vetted by U.S. immigration and security services.
“Afghans are vetted by eight U.S. federal government agencies, six different security databases, five separate background checks, four biometric security checks, three separate in-person interviews, and two inter-agency security checks,” RAISE said.
The Afghans will be expected to maintain homes and get jobs to support themselves, although they will receive Medicaid, food stamps and housing assistance to get them started. People with special immigrant visas are eligible to find a job immediately while parolees will be required to apply for authorization to work before they can find a job, which is something RAISE will help with.
Why Joplin?
Newman said Joplin was chosen because of the variety of faith-based and community support services available here plus the thousands of job openings in a variety of industries.
“We have tens of thousands of people who are attending churches that have a heart for the foreigner,” Newman said. “We have affordable housing that a lot of places, especially the urban areas, don’t have. We have a family community environment, we do believe most of the people who are coming are families. I grew up in Joplin, and I really appreciate the fact that I was able to have a great childhood and get a great education and that I was able to be prepared to go out to other areas. So the last reason for Joplin, there’s over 4,000 job openings so we have a lot of employment opportunities.”
Newman said RAISE has already met with area churches to recruit volunteers to form welcome teams to “surround these people” and help them get off to a good start in their new home.
One such meeting was held Monday at College Heights Christian Church in Joplin, and it attracted about 100 people. At that meeting, Newman and others with RAISE described what refugees go through to get out of the place where they’re being persecuted and how they sacrifice everything to escape. They also described how the culture of a place like Afghanistan is different from Western culture.
Newman said his group would like to form at least one welcome team per refugee family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.