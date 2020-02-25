BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Thunderous applause echoed throughout the Baxter Springs Community Center as a large crowd stood to honor the actions of three local police officers who were injured in the line of duty in 2017.
At least 100 family, friends and community members attended the ceremony Tuesday night recognizing the efforts of Baxter Springs police Officers Jimmy Hamilton, Justin Butler and Darryl Nadeau.
Police Chief Russ Harper said he wanted to individually honor the three officers who were critically injured during what he described as “one of the most horrific attacks he’s ever seen on law enforcement.” The community, city officials and the police department supported the officers after the incident where they held fundraisers, candlelight vigils and offered monetary support.
“The city administrators took extremely good care of these men while they were hurt,” Harper said. “They made sure they were fully paid and their benefits were taken care of. Brother officers and sisters gave up sick days to take care of them. The community as a whole rallied behind the officers and continue to have complete support. We’re very thankful for that.”
On Sept. 30, 2017, Butler and Hamilton responded to a domestic disturbance call at the home of Sharon Horn, 65, in Baxter Springs. Horn and the two officers were all doused with gasoline and then set on fire by the suspect. The explosion was large enough that it knocked both officers off their feet and lit the suspect on fire. Horn died of her injuries in the hospital five hours later.
“Long story short, the heroic actions these guys did are just tremendous and above the call of duty,” Harper said. “And they deserve to be recognized.”
Hamilton suffered burns to 30% of his body and returned to work nearly four months after the incident. At the ceremony, he was promoted to corporal and also received a certificate of commendation, a plaque, a Purple Heart medal and a medal of valor.
“It’s an honor, but it’s also very humbling,” Hamilton said about the ceremony. “All of the guys and gals we serve with put their lives on the line and they go out there every day knowing that something bad could happen. And yet they continue to wear the badge and serve the people. It’s very humbling to be recognized knowing that these other guys deserve it just as much too.
“I appreciated that they honored us, but it also would’ve been so much better if Sharon Horn could be here,” he added.
Hamilton gave his wife, Trina, a locket necklace of St. Michael, the patron saint of the police officers, to protect her and honor her for her sacrifice. She couldn’t help but tear up during the ceremony. She played an instrumental role in Hamilton’s recovery and kept him going, he said.
“I just keep my faith in God, and the blessings were coming,” his wife said. “He helped get us through, and all of the prayers from the community. It was just amazing. It was us working together as a team that we were able to get through some of the worst times.”
Butler suffered second-degree burns to his left hand and forearm with minor burns to his head and face. He also suffered smoke inhalation. During the incident, he took charge of the crime scene, secured the suspect and took care of Hamilton before Nadeau arrived. Butler proceeded to drive Hamilton 15 miles to the nearest hospital. Harper said that because of this, Hamilton was able to survive.
“I just wanted to make sure Jimmy was going to be OK,” Butler said. “I didn’t really even think that my injuries were that bad.”
On Tuesday, Butler received a letter of commendation, a Purple Heart medal and a lifesaving medal. Butler chose his mother, Linda Yager, to receive the locket of St. Michael.
“I feel overwhelmed, but I’m appreciative for everyone who came,” Butler said. “The community rallied around Jimmy when he needed help, financially and spiritually.”
Nadeau was the third officer to arrive on the scene where Hamilton and Butler were critically injured. The suspect and Horn were still on fire, and he took command of the crime scene. While attempting to save Horn, he suffered injuries including severe smoke inhalation. Harper said he ignored his injuries until everyone was cared for in an act of self-sacrifice before receiving treatment.
Nadeau received a certificate of commendation, a Purple Heart medal and a bronze star with a V for valor. He also presented his wife, LaDonna, with a locket of St. Michael, who Nadeau said has been his rock throughout this whole ordeal.
“We’re very blessed to have the community support that we have,” Nadeau said. “The (police) chief is a great human being, as well and he really cares about people. It was significant for me to come back to the department because of the community support and the brotherhood that we have here. I don’t think any one of us is going to let it beat us down.”
