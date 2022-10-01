Due to pandemic-related precautions such as masking and social distancing, the past two flu seasons have been “extremely minimal,” local health officials say.
That likely won’t be the case this year, however. Blame that on what doctors call COVID-19 fatigue.
“I would expect that this year we’ll see a lot more flu (cases),” said Dr. Dennis Estep, who serves as the medical director at Freeman OccuMed. “The mitigation issues that we were doing to prevent COVID in 2020 and 2021 really decreased our spread of flu. But this year, everybody’s back doing their normal thing — getting back to their regular lives — so I would expect us to see an influx of the flu.”
How much of an influx? It’s too soon to say, though there are indicators, said Donna Stokes, senior infection prevention lead at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
“The Southern Hemisphere had a pretty severe flu season a few months ago,” she said. What happens in, say, Australia can be used as a barometer to what a flu season in North America might look like.
With the general easing of COVID-19 restrictions against the spread, “it allows for the spread of influenza a bit more easily. There are already areas in the United States that are seeing pretty significant flu activity, so we encourage people to consider their vaccinations now.”
Getting the needle poke to the shoulder now, Stokes said, “will help you build up immunity so you can have that level of protection against the virus.”
For all of the reasons listed above, Jeff Huffman, infectious disease pharmacist with Freeman Health System, said it’s imperative for people to get their shots now, rather than later.
“For the last two years we’ve had folks wearing masks and not congregating and maybe not going on vacation as much, and because of that we have less natural immunity” to the flu, he said. “Now that everybody is back to normal with their daily activities, they have a greater chance of contracting the flu because they don’t have that natural immunity built up.”
Despite some key precautions being ignored in public, one key rule hasn’t seemed to have slipped people’s minds, Estep said.
“We’ve seen when people are sick, they now have a tendency to get tested, where possibly in the past they may have suffered through it.” Therefore, he said, “if you develop flu-like symptoms, get tested.”
A typical flu season lasts from late October through the following May, with the majority of influenza cases recorded in December and January.
“I would definitely recommend folks getting vaccinated before Halloween,” Huffman said. This year’s flu season “will be at pre-pandemic levels, maybe a little higher.”
While COVID-19 has overshadowed the dangers of the flu, it is still an annual killer, and should be respected. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 53,000 Americans died of influenza and pneumonia during the 2019 flu season, making it the nation’s ninth leading cause of death that year.
Annually, between 20,000 to 50,000 people die of influenza each year in the United States, Stokes said.
“It’s not something you should treat lightly,” she said.
The flu, Estep added, has fallen under the radar ever since COVID-19 shouldered its way into the public spotlight.
“This year, I think really the key is that COVID is still out there, but the flu is also out there, and we don’t want to underestimate the devastation that can come from the flu,” he said.
