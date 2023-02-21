Absentee voting has opened in Missouri for the April 4 town and school elections.
To vote absentee at this time, voters by state law must meet one of the following criteria:
• Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote.
• Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on election day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address.
• Religious belief or practice.
• Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker or a member of law enforcement.
• Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.
Absentee voting will open up to all voters during the two weeks before the April 4 election. Voters at that time may cast an absentee ballot without needing a reason defined by state law, Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said.
Voters in Jasper County can vote absentee in Room 198 of the new courts building, 633 S. Pearl Ave., or in Room 103 of the county courthouse on the Carthage square. The elections offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
In Newton County, voters can cast an absentee ballot at the county courthouse on the Neosho square. The elections office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Voters must bring with them a valid photo ID, such as a nonexpired driver or non-driver license, a nonexpired military ID or a nonexpired U.S. passport.
There will be plenty for voters to decide on the April 4 ballot.
Voters in several communities, including those in Joplin, Jasper County, Carthage and Neosho, will be asked to approve a 3% local sales tax on recreational marijuana as permitted in an amendment approved in November by Missouri voters.
There also are city council and school board elections in most local communities. In Joplin, voters will choose three candidates for the school district's Board of Education from a pool of seven; there is no council election this year in Joplin.
