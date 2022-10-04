Access Family Care was recently awarded part of a $20 million grant with a focus on the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the United States.
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra recently announced more than $20 million in funding to expand HIV prevention, testing and treatment services at health centers nationwide. The funding, awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration to 64 health centers, is part of Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative, which aims to reduce the number of new HIV infections in the U.S. by 90% by 2030.
“Community health centers are critical to preventing and treating HIV, especially when it comes to reaching underserved communities,” Becerra said in a statement. “Today’s awards will ensure high quality HIV prevention, testing and treatment services are more readily available for Americans who need it the most.”
Access applied for the grant in the beginning of 2022. In August, it joined health centers across the country in being awarded the funding and expects to receive a proportional part of the $20 million grant.
Access provides medical, dental and behavioral health services to about 27,000 people annually in Southwest Missouri. They act as a safety net for patients who have little or no insurance, and provide primary care health services. Providers at Access said HIV prevention has become standard for primary care.
“The need in our area is great,” said Tracy Godfrey, chief medical officer at Access Family Care. “HIV is of course a sexually transmitted infection, by and large. In Southwest Missouri, we actually have a high rate of other sexually transmitted infections. That puts this area at risk of higher rates of HIV infection.”
As part of its grant application, Access estimated there are over 100,000 individuals who would be appropriate for HIV testing in its service area covering Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barry, Lawrence and Barton counties. Access tracked and reported to state 1,500 cases of commonly sexually transmitted infections in 2020, although Godfrey notes that many more infections go underreported.
In 2020, Access reported 300 new cases of HIV in its service area and nearly 13,000 cases in Missouri. This makes the state and Southwest Missouri a hot spot for HIV risk, Godfrey said.
Godfrey also said that in the past five years, syphilis has also been on the rise in the area. The trend is that HIV rates follows the pattern of syphilis rates, lagging behind by about five years, she said.
“We are right at the time period where we anticipate we will start to see HIV prevalence on the rise,” Godfrey said. “So, all the more reason for the efforts at prevention.”
With this prevention in mind, Access has three major goals for the grant funds. It plans on increasing the amount of testing available, increasing the number of prescriptions of PrEP and getting people who have been diagnosed with HIV into care within 30 days.
While Access has done HIV testing for many years through lab work, the results take 24 to 48 hours. The grant helps Access establish a partnership with the state to give patients free rapid HIV tests, which give results in 15 minutes. Or it can send a testing kit home with a patient to take take the test there. Access hopes to increase awareness of the new testing and decrease stigma associated with HIV, or the stigma of behaviors that put someone at risk of HIV.
PrEP, or preexposure prophylaxis, is a daily oral medication that has been proved safe and effective at preventing HIV in at-risk individuals. With the grant, Access also plans to increase the number of PrEP prescriptions through partner organizations — such as Ready, Set, PrEP — that will allow patients to have access to the medications at little to no cost. If no options for a patient are available through the partner organizations, the grant will allow Access to provide the medications directly, also at little or no cost.
“The cost of medications frequently is a barrier for patients to getting the care they need, so that will be huge,” Godfrey said.
Access’ goals for the funding show how the HIV virus has evolved from something that was once a death sentence to something more manageable with the right treatment regimens.
“People used to die from HIV and AIDS because we didn’t have effective treatment,” Godfrey said. “Thankfully, we have medical science and technological advances, so people have been living with HIV for a long time, living relatively healthy lives. Now, we’re to the point again, that technology and treatments have evolved further where we’re able to do prevention services, not just treatment services. It’s a wonderful blessing that we’ve made it to this point."
Godfrey believes if community health centers like Access can get the awareness out to let people know HIV services are accessible and effective, and that it’s OK to seek care, the goal of ending the HIV epidemic is achievable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.