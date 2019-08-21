NEOSHO, Mo. — ACCESS Family Care has been awarded $117,914 in federal grants to fund services to residents in Southwest Missouri.
The grants are part of nearly $107 million the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded to 1,273 health centers across the United States.
ACCESS Family Care offers dental clinics in Nevada and Carthage; medical clinics in Lamar and Aurora; and medical and dental Clinics in Joplin, Neosho, Anderson, and Cassville. It serves more than 25,000 area residents each year and employs 225 people.
Don McBride, CEO of ACCESS Family Care, said in a statement: "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts in the area of quality improvement. These much needed funds will be used to further enhance the care we provide to the people of Southwest Missouri."
