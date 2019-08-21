When the upgrades from a recent federal grant are finished, a chain of community health centers will feel even more like a health care network.
"It's going to be used to improve the quality of our care through information technology," said Steve Douglas, spokesperson for Access Family Care Medical and Dental Clinics. "If a patient at our Anderson clinic goes to our Joplin clinic, then our providers can see their care."
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday almost $107 million in grants to more than 1,200 health centers across the country. Access Family Care was awarded $117,914 for its dental and medical clinics across the region.
Douglas said the grant money comes at a good time. While it's a drop in the bucket compared with its $17 million annual budget, Douglas said the clinic runs on a tight budget.
"That's a lot of money," Douglas said. "We run a tight financial situation with nine different locations, so we're tight on money every year. We appreciate anything we can get to provide better care."
Access plans to use the money for software upgrades and network infrastructure that will assist it with keeping better medical records that can be accessed more easily by its branches.
Access Family Care offers dental clinics in Nevada and Carthage; medical clinics in Lamar and Aurora; and medical and dental clinics in Joplin, Neosho, Anderson and Cassville. Headquartered in Neosho, the clinics serve more than 25,000 area residents each year and employ 225 people.
The grant money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services, said in a news release that the awards recognize high-achieving health centers that provide "high quality, value-based" care, and he praised such centers for helping to fight the medical crises caused by opioids and HIV/AIDS.
Health centers screened almost 1.1 million people across the country for substance use disorders in 2018, according to the release, and provided medicine-assisted treatment to almost 95,000. Such centers also address behavioral health, diabetes prevention and management and heart health, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.