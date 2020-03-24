NEOSHO, Mo. — Access Family Care on Monday laid off 60 workers from five area dental clinics, including its Joplin location, the company’s largest.
Those affected include dentists, dental hygienists and assistants as well as front desk staff associated with dental services and patient care at dental clinics in Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Anderson and Cassville. No detailed breakdown of layoff numbers at each of the five clinics was available.
“I know the Joplin location has been impacted the most, since it’s our largest clinic — we have more staff there than anyplace," said Steve Douglas, a spokesperson for Access Family Care medical and dental clinics. "Jasper County will be more impacted than any of the others because we have a clinic in (both) Joplin and Carthage.
“We spent several days talking about keeping (the 60) on the payroll, to continue to pay for their health insurance — there were a variety of options,” he continued. “But we didn’t have the cash on hand to do that long term. It was a gut-wrenching decision.”
The cuts — which slashed Access Family Care’s employee total from 248 to 188 — were made due to recent recommendations by the American Dental Association suggesting only “urgent or emergency dental care” be provided to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, Douglas said.
“We could continue to operate on our own, but we don’t think it was in the best interest of our patients or using good common sense,” he said. “We think those guidelines were established by professionals who had thought them through, and we’ve just chosen to err on the side of caution and follow what they say to protect our staff and our patients. We’re trying to follow those guidelines as best we can, and we know the inconvenience it’s going to cause, but right now we feel like we have no other choice."
Access Family Care offers dental clinics in Nevada and Carthage; medical clinics in Lamar and Aurora; and medical and dental clinics in Joplin, Neosho, Anderson and Cassville. Headquartered in Neosho, the clinics serve between 25,000 and 30,000 area residents each year.
Company officials in a release on Monday expressed hope they could “recall as many or all of our laid off team” as soon as possible.
“That is certainly our desire and hope,” Douglas said. “(It) just depends on where the economy is and where the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines are at that time. I don’t want to give false hope that we’ll bring them back, but I don’t also want to make it a dire message that there’s no way (it will happen). Our goal is to have everyone back on the payroll as soon as possible and continue to operate to serve the patients that we have.”
The dental clinics remain open; only emergency procedures are being scheduled at this time.
“We’re still seeing patients who are in pain or suffering,” Douglas said. “Someone out there who has a major toothache or swelling, or something they think is a medical emergency like an abscessed tooth, they should contact us, and we will work on getting them seen.”
For all other patients who had been scheduled for a cleaning or a cavity filling, “then we’re asking those (procedures) to be cut off until we can get our staff rehired," he said.
For appointments
Patients may email info@accessfamilycare.org or go to accessfamilycare.org to request an emergency appointment.
