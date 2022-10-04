Access

Amber Brown, LPN medical lead at Access Family Care, on Tuesday prepares to see a patient at the health center in Joplin.  Access was recently awarded part of a $20 million federal grant with a focus on ending the HIV epidemic in the United States. Medical officials say that with today's technology and treatments, the goal is achievable. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

A local health care provider has received part of a grant that will go toward HIV testing, treatment and prevention.

Part of the federal $20 million grant will go Access Family Care, which has locations in Joplin, Neosho and elsewhere. The provider's medical director spoke with the Globe earlier today about what is planned to tackle HIV in Southwest Missouri.

