A local health care provider has received part of a grant that will go toward HIV testing, treatment and prevention.
Part of the federal $20 million grant will go Access Family Care, which has locations in Joplin, Neosho and elsewhere. The provider's medical director spoke with the Globe earlier today about what is planned to tackle HIV in Southwest Missouri.
Learn more in a story online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- More news from Monday night's Joplin City Council meeting.
- Coverage of tonight's meeting of the Neosho City Council.
- The latest tasty recipes from food columnists Amanda Stone and Cheryle Finley.
Have a good Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.