Access to affordable, reliable and widespread broadband internet service in Joplin is a big need, concludes a study that was sought by city officials. The Globe's Debby Woodin has the story.
Wally Kennedy writes about a new shoe store opening in downtown Joplin, but challenged by supply chain issues.
Bill Caldwell tells us about Fort Scott, Kansas, native Gordon Parks, who turned his camera into a weapon to fight racism and poverty.
Shingles is one of the topics we cover in this weekend's Health Page.
And Outdoor Page columnist Keith Costley talks about gun safety and why it is everyone's responsibility.
We'll have all that and more this weekend in The Joplin Globe. And, of course, there's always joplinglobe.com.
Have a safe weekend.
