A Lamar man was killed in a one-vehicle accident at 10:35 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 160, 1 mile north of Golden City in Barton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Glenn S. Manka, 49, driver of a pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barton County Coroner Tammy Deherrera. The body was taken to Daniel Funeral Home in Lamar.
The patrol said the northbound pickup ran off the road, overturned, struck a fence and came to rest in a field.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 1:10 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 60 at Reindeer Drive, 1 mile east Granby in Newton County, the patrol said.
Joyce A. Mendenhall, 66, of Pryor, Oklahoma, driver of one of the vehicles, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Freeman Hospital West, Joplin. A 14-year-old passenger in the car, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was taken to Freeman with minor injuries.
The other driver, Billy D. Morris, 22, of Granby, was not injured.
The patrol said the eastbound Mendenhall vehicle was making a left turn when it was struck in the side by the eastbound Morris vehicle.
• A Carthage man was injured in a one-car accident at 10:55 p.m. Friday on Interstate 49, a half-mile north of Fidelity in Jasper County, the patrol said.
David Matul, 31, driver of the car, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol said the northbound car was traveling at a high rate of speed, skidded off the roadway on a curve and struck a guardrail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.