A man and two boys, all of Joplin, were killed in a one-vehicle accident about 2:15 p.m. Friday on Oklahoma Highway 10, 100 feet east of South 670 Road in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol.
That crash killed 29-year-old Terry Wilkins and two boys, ages 5 and 7. The identities of the boys were not released by the patrol because they are juveniles.
They were passengers in a vehicle driven by Anthony Hendricks, 23, of Joplin. He was injured and transported by ambulance to Cox Hospital, Springfield, where he was listed in stable condition on Friday.
The patrol has not released details about what caused the crash. The westbound car ran off the left side of the roadway, overturning several times. The vehicle came to rest on its top.
The accident site is approximately 5 miles east and 2 miles south of Miami, Oklahoma.
• A Granby woman was injured in a motorcycle accident at 1:40 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 90, approximately 5 miles east of Pineville in McDonald County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Melanie Cooper, 65, a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Jerry L. Cooper, 88, of Granby, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas. The driver was not injured.
The patrol said the eastbound motorcycle ran off the left side of the road on a curve.
• Two people were injured in a motorcycle-automobile collision at 9 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 76, approximately a mile south of Cassville in Barry County, the patrol said.
Mark Malanca, 59, of Chicago, Illinois, driver of the motorcycle, suffered serious injuries. He was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield. A passenger, Bonnie S. Malanca, 59, same address, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
The driver of the automobile, Michael D. Parvi, 74, Cassville, was not injured.
The patrol said the southbound Parvi vehicle pulled into the path of the northbound motorcycle.
