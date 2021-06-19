A Seneca man was injured in a two-car crash at 9 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 43, 5 miles north of Seneca in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
James Malone, 72, Seneca, driver of one of the cars, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West, Joplin.
The other driver, Jenny L. Bouzek, 38, of Carthage, was not injured.
The patrol said the southbound Malone car crossed the center line and struck the northbound Bouzek car.
• One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 12:20 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 43, south of Lanagan in McDonald County, the patrol said.
Dillon Mawhirter, 28, Drexel, suffered moderate injuries when he fell out of a southbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Jerry Lakey, Rockville.
The patrol said the vehicle was making a left turn when the passenger fell out.
• One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision at 3:39 p.m. Friday on Interstate 44, one mile east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the patrol said.
Vincent Janssen, 54, Melbourne, Florida, one of the drivers, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora.
The other drivers, Ethan Burton, 24, Linn Creek, and Justin Hammonds, 30, Cabool, were not injured.
The patrol said the eastbound Hammonds vehicle was slowing for a crash ahead. The Hammonds vehicle struck the eastbound Janssen vehicle, which in turn struck the eastbound Burton vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.