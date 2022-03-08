MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College associate degree nursing program will host an accreditation site visit for the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Nursing Science Building, room 131.
This voluntary, self-regulatory process will ensure the program meets or exceeds standards for educational quality. Those who would like to provide input on the nursing program are welcome to attend the public meeting.
Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to CEO Marsal P. Stoll, Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, 3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30326.
Details: 918-540-6312.
