A Sarcoxie woman accused of assisting a registered sex offender in the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Carthage was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday on a conviction for child endangerment.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed 37-year-old Amber R. Ramirez the prison term at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Ramirez pleaded guilty to the endangerment charge July 22 in a plea deal dismissing a second, more serious offense of first-degree statutory rape.
Ramirez and Alvin E. Brown, 36, of Big Cabin, Oklahoma, were arrested in March after an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at the Budget Inn in Carthage.
The rape was preceded by a birthday party held March 1 at Ramirez's residence in Sarcoxie. The defendant drove four girls who were gathered at her home for a slumber party to Oklahoma to pick up Brown. When they got back to her place, Brown and Ramirez began smoking methamphetamine in front of the victim and offered some to her before engaging in sexual intercourse in front of her, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges against the two defendants.
The next morning, the two took the girl to the motel in Carthage where Brown was accused of both raping her and committing an oral sex act with her. The affidavit alleged that Ramirez was present during the sexual assault and assisted Brown, at one point handing him a condom.
Brown, who had a prior felony conviction in Mississippi and was prosecuted in Jasper County as a persistent offender, pleaded guilty in July to statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years of age and was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison. A second count of statutory rape was dismissed under the terms of his plea agreement.
Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher indicated the week the two pleaded guilty that Ramirez would have been required under the terms of her plea deal to testify against Brown had his case gone to trial.
