GROVE, Okla. — After the COVID-19 disease ultimately killed 15 residents in the wake of quickly spreading through Grove Nursing Center about a month ago, many of the remaining residents and staff members are recovering.
Eisen Shelton, home administrator of the long-term care and rehabilitation center, said of those testing positive for the illness, only eight residents are still considered active cases. Two negative tests must be obtained before a person is considered recovered. Shelton said no residents remain hospitalized.
The home has been the site of a majority of the coronavirus cases in Delaware County since the first positive case was registered during the first full week of April. A large number of the positive cases came during Easter weekend, after all staff and residents were tested on April 10.
The center’s numbers totaled 78 positive cases, 50 of which were residents. Of those who died, most were in the highest risk category of 65 years and older.
The county’s only deaths are connected to the nursing center. Delaware County is now ranked 10th in the state for the total number of positive COVID-19 cases and fifth for cases connected to nursing centers.
Statewide, Oklahoma has tallied 4,589 positive COVID-19 cases, with a total of 272 deaths. Within long-term care/nursing centers in the state, the positive cases amount to 1,011 residents and staff, with a total of 122 deaths.
Caring for residents
Shelton said the center remains in a lockdown mode, with no new residents admitted since late March/early April. The only people allowed to come and go are employees.
He said the center’s 47 residents are staying in their rooms for everything, including meals and activities. He said the hardest part of the pandemic is not knowing when family and friends will be allowed to visit relatives.
“We are following all of the CDC guidelines,” Shelton said. “Everybody is isolated, we’re practicing cleanliness, and taking precautions with the proper PPE in all areas.”
A team from the Oklahoma National Guard was brought in last week to clean and disinfect the center.
Shelton said his staff continues to work to protect not only themselves but others in the community to prevent a further spread of the illness. He credits their actions in April, when the center received its first positive notification, for helping keep the illness from spreading further into the county.
“It’s a crazy time,” Shelton said. “My staff is strong and resilient. This is possibly the hardest thing in their career. I think at the end of this tunnel, we will be a stronger, better team.”
He credits community support — ranging from painted windows to outdoor concerts, along with donations of protective equipment and food — for helping keep spirits up.
He knows staying in the rooms is hard for his residents. For now, Shelton said family and friends may visit residents through windows. The center has a phone which can be used by residents and iPads to aid in communicating with others.
Shelton looks forward to the day when residents are allowed to socialize and eat meals together in the common areas.
“Our center is usually alive with activity, with people socializing, talking and having fun,” Shelton said. “It hasn’t been the same, but we are doing what we can do, with the perimeters we’ve been given. We have to protect people.”
