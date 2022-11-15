With an estimated 400 million guns in the United States, training in how to deal with the aftermath of a mass shooting is prudent, especially if you’re an aspiring doctor or nurse.
Freeman Health System sponsored a special exercise Tuesday for area medical and nursing students called “Operation Playground” to simulate pediatric gunshot victims from a youth sporting event. In the drill, approximately 20 pediatric patients were admitted at Freeman Hospital West.
The World Health Organization defines a mass casualty incident as “an event which generates more patients at one time than locally available resources can manage using routine procedures.”
During the exercise, Kansas City University-Joplin students and area nursing students treated the simulated victims in the emergency room under the supervision of Freeman staff.
The drill portrayed one girl with a gunshot wound in her abdomen and another with two gunshot wounds in her legs. The pediatric gunshot victims were played by volunteer actors from area nursing schools.
“The medical students, this is a great drill for them to be involved in and think through those scenarios,” said Jeff Thompson, Freeman Health System’s chief clinical officer. “I think it’s great for it to be a part of the educational process and for them to be here.”
Freeman staff explained step by step on how to treat the patients and what kind of treatment they would need in each scenario.
“We’ve been through several drills,” Thompson said. “Between COVID-19, the tornado and a lot of issues, we’ve certainly had some real-life disasters. These (drills) are always good because it makes you think about the scenario that you haven’t experienced yet before it happens.”
Thompson said Operation Playground gives students the opportunity to work through different scenarios, recognize resources and troubleshoot problems that could arise.
“Any exercise where we have a mass casualty event, you want to clear the hospital out of other patients that could go ahead and leave, therefore, you’re freeing up the resources — nurses, beds, all types of caregivers who can take care of those patients,” he said. “We also need to take care of the families. We used our resources from the Ozark Center. They come and support us and allow us to take care of the needs of the patient while they can help support the families. Also, you have security and everything in an emergency that you need to maintain control.”
An FBI report, “Active Shooter Incidents in the United States in 2021,” found an increase of 52.5% in active shooter incidents compared with 2020. The highest number of active shooter incidents from the years 2000 to 2021 occurred last year, according to a separate FBI review of such cases.
The FBI defines an active shooter as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.
Thompson said the drills allow the hospital to stay one step ahead in certain disaster situations by looking for areas of improvement and learning how to use resources more efficiently.
“We have to be able to respond to these types of events,” he said. “They can really tax the resources and the abilities of a health system. If we’re thinking through some of these other small problems ahead of time, it keeps you from wasting time and lets you react quickly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.