A longstanding Joplin celebration, Park Days Freedom Festival, will be put on Friday through Sunday at Ewert Park.
The all-free family celebration will feature gospel and rhythm and blues artists, the award-winning Kansas City Marching Falcons, church in the park, a car show as well as art activities.
Organizer Chalise Cooper said there are accounts of the event having been held as far back as 1914 in another location, but there has not been much information about it located in recent times.
The celebration has been held since at least 1927, although last year it was canceled because of COVID-19. It is presented by the Emancipation Celebration Committee.
"As far as I know, last year was the first year it was canceled," Cooper said.
It is held in observation of emancipation, or Juneteenth. "It celebrates the same thing," Cooper said, although it takes place later than Juneteeth, typically observed June 19. "It's because there were slaves released at different times," as word of emancipation spread. "Here, Aug. 4 was Emancipation Day," she said.
It kicks off with live gospel music featuring The Community Choir at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The ABS Band from Springfield will perform rhythm and blues music from 8 to 10:30 p.m. in tribute to one of its former band members and local longtime musician Sammy Funkhouser. He died in November at the age of 69.
Funkhouser was employed at General Mills and was known as a keyboardist for several local and regional bands, including Don Shipps and the Titanic Blues as well as the ABS Band. He had been the pianist for Unity Missionary Baptist Church of Joplin for 45 years.
After the band's performance, a kids' movie will be shown on a big screen at 9 p.m. Friday.
Food trucks will be open at the celebration.
Festivities on Saturday start at 10:30 a.m. when bounce houses will be open.
A health and safety fair will be available for children and adults until 2 p.m. Several health providers and public safety departments will participate. COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided by Access Family Care. COVID-19 testing will be offered. The Community Clinic will provide blood pressure screenings and other health information. The Alliance of Southwest Missouri and the Joplin School District will participate as well as the Joplin police and fire departments and METS.
Water games for kids will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
In the evening Saturday, a kids art fest will be hosted by Spiva Center for the Arts, Joplin Public Library and the Creative Learning Alliance. The Ocle Fisher Band from Northwest Arkansas featuring Fayetteville's First Lady of the Blues will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Kansas City Marching Falcons will present a marching band performance from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. Saturday on the tennis court in the park. The Falcons is composed of children who range in age from 5 to teenagers.
After that, the band Funk Factory from Northwest Arkansas will provide a performance of funk.
The final day will open at 9 a.m. Sunday with Church in the Park, a community gathering provided by local churches.
It concludes with the 14th annual car show from noon to 4 p.m. with classic cars, roadsters, muscle cars and super cars.
"We just really want everyone to come up and learn about African-American history while being united," Cooper said.
Even though the Joplin area is in the grips of another COVID-19 spike, she said there will be safety precautions, including hand sanitizer, available.
There also will be a large tent for shade and misting fans provided by Missouri Southern State University and water provided by Culligan to keep people hydrated, Cooper said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.