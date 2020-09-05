Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the Black Panther in the Marvel movie series, died of the third-most common form of cancer seen in men and women in the U.S.
Dr. Chance Matthiesen, a radiation oncologist at Freeman Health System in Joplin, hopes Boseman’s death will spur people to talk about colorectal cancer — one of the most curable kinds of cancer if caught early enough.
“What’s alarming about colon cancer is that there is an alarming increase in incidents in younger people," he said. "And that has been demonstrated in both genders, it’s been demonstrated across all ethnicities and it’s very common in the West, the United States. We don’t completely understand why."
Boseman was 43 when he died last month of colon cancer. He had been fighting the cancer since his diagnosis four years ago, but he had kept that battle private. Matthiesen said that likely means the cancer had started growing in Boseman’s body in his early 30s.
“Colon cancer is a very slow-growing cancer,” Matthiesen said. “It’s a shame that that happened, and it draws more attention to the fact that this is happening among younger, healthy individuals.”
Matthiesen said screenings for people starting at age 50 are identifying many cancers earlier, and that has reduced the death rate in older people from colon cancer. The challenge now is convincing younger people, those around age 40, that they need to think about screenings.
“It is difficult for people to adjust to this, and I think Chadwick Boseman is another example of that,” Matthiesen said. “Often when people go in to see their primary care physicians and they have symptoms, if they were in their 60s, we might be concerned about colon cancer. But when they’re in their 20s and 30s, we tend to not immediately think that way. That’s changing, but there’s still a lot of work to be done in that aspect.”
Kinds of screening
Another challenge is that the screening most commonly associated with this kind of cancer, a colonoscopy, can be a scary and time-consuming process. It usually takes three days to prepare for it, managing what you eat, then taking a laxative on that final day to clean out the colon. The process itself can be frightening for patients, even though it is usually done under general anesthesia.
Matthiesen said newer, less-invasive screenings will usually be sufficient to start the process earlier.
“When they say some sort of screening, that doesn’t necessarily mean colonoscopy,” he said. “It means checking the stool for blood, or the Cologuard tests, which is an at-home test where you can submit a specimen for analysis to identify colon cancer. That’s becoming very popular for people who are at average risk. It’s a less invasive way to screen.”
If a doctor recommends a colonoscopy, it might help patients to talk to others about the process and understand that they’re not alone in needing the procedure, he said.
“When it comes to breast cancer, we’ve had a lot of success with women being very transparent in sharing their experiences in mammography and biopsies and screening,” Matthiesen said. “I think if we could take that and apply it to colorectal cancer, we could make a lot of good progress.”
Matthiesen said blood in the stool is the most common indicator that something is wrong.
“There are so many stories of people who see a little bit of blood in their stool and they attribute it to hemorrhoids or bad food or an upset stomach, and they want to dismiss it and just think, 'Oh, it’s not a big deal,'" he said. "Blood in your stool is always a big deal, and it needs to be evaluated thoroughly, and that’s a message we need to get out to people."
He said patients also should be aware of their body, pay attention to their bowel habits and check out anything that's abnormal.
Family history is another indication of the kind of risk a person faces for colon cancer, he said.
“If your father had it or grandfather had it or brother had it, that obviously affects your risk,” Matthiesen said. “We know there’s a hereditary pattern that manifests with colon cancer. Also, there are patients who have other underlying risk factors like ulcerative colitis, or Crohn’s disease, other bowel issues — they’re recommended to be screened earlier.”
Treatments
Matthiesen said Boseman’s film career highlights the advances in care and treatment of people with many kinds of cancer.
“If you look back at some of Boseman’s most successful movies, especially 'Black Panther,' one of his key roles, he had colon cancer (and) he was undergoing colorectal cancer treatments when he was doing that filming,” he said. “And when you look at him on the screen, you think, 'He was going through chemotherapy, he was having surgery; he doesn’t physically look like someone who was going through cancer therapy.'"
Matthiesen said oncologists are continually improving their treatments with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. And many treatments are successful, he said.
Boseman’s death is tragic, but Matthiesen hopes people look at what happened to him and are inspired to look at themselves.
“My hope is that (people) talk about what happened to Mr. Boseman and realize that this is something that affects all of us and is something that we need to pay attention to and that young people need to be aware of,” Matthiesen said. “I hope all this can raise more awareness so we can get more screening done for appropriate younger adults and we can reduce the deaths.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.