Missouri Southern State University and the Post Art Library will offer several events honoring Vincent Price, one of cinema's horror icons, ahead of two lectures by his daughter in November.
Victoria Price, who wrote her father's biography, will present "Vincent Price: Master of Menace, Lover of Life" at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the Community Room of the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. She will offer intimate family photos and insights into his career as an actor, art historian, public speaker and philanthropist.
She also will present "Three Unexpected Words to Transform Your Life" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Academic Room of the North End Zone Facility at Missouri Southern. In this lecture, she will share a four-step process to transform the issues of people's lives.
"The MSSU Honors Program and the Joplin Post Art Library are thrilled to host Victoria Price this autumn," said Michael Howarth, director of the Honors Program, in a statement from the university. "Her presentations will not only reflect her experience as an author, artist designer and inspirational speaker, but surely connect with our students and community members."
Ahead of her appearance, several film screenings are planned in honor of Vincent Price, the St. Louis-born actor whose career launched on Broadway opposite Helen Hayes and ended with Tim Burton's "Edward Scissorhands" opposite Johnny Depp.
"Theatre of Blood" will be screened at 2:45 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 Langston Hughes-Broadway. The 1973 film stars Price as a Shakespearean actor who takes revenge on the critics who failed to recognize his genius.
The Post Art Library will offer a free screening of "The Last Man on Earth" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, in the public library's Community Room. The 1964 black-and-white horror film, starring Price as he battles an army of zombie vampires, is based on the 1954 novel "I Am Legend" by Richard Matheson.
Price's career also included appearances in film noir classics such as "Laura" and popular TV series such as "Batman" and "The Brady Bunch," according to his official website. He was interested in art, cooking, travel and writing, and he was the author of "A Treasury of Great Recipes" with his second wife.
"More than just a horror movie actor personifying the elegant side of evil, Vincent Price truly was a renaissance man whose contributions to the arts ensure a lasting legacy," his family says on his website.
