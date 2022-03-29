The Joplin School District earlier this month announced several leadership changes at schools and within the central office.
• Tracy Newell has been named the principal of North Middle School. He succeeds Matt Harding, who was recently announced as an assistant superintendent for the school district.
Newell has been the principal of Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan, Kansas, for the past nine years, where he launched several school improvement measures in collaboration with faculty members. He also has worked as the lead-associate principal at Garden City (Kansas) High School, a math teacher at the middle school and high school level, and as the state math consultant for the Kansas State Department of Education.
“Mr. Newell impressed us with the depth of knowledge he conveyed during his interview and subsequent discussions with the team,” Superintendent Melinda Moss said in a statement. “More importantly, his record of servant leadership and heart for students will bring a solid continuance of the school improvement and relationship building for which North Middle School has become so well known.”
Newell holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Washburn University.
• Jordan Adkins, assistant principal at Irving Elementary School, has been named the school’s principal. He succeeds Josh Depoe.
Adkins previously worked as a fourth-grade teacher in Webb City. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Missouri Southern State University, and he is currently pursuing an educational specialist degree in administration from William Woods University.
“As assistant principal, Jordan has learned the ins and outs of Irving Elementary, becoming a true servant leader there,” Moss said. “He has earned the trust of his students, staff and parents. His experience at Irving will help facilitate a smooth transition as they continue their school improvement journey.”
• Kris Garrett, assistant principal at Cecil Floyd Elementary School, has been named the school’s principal. He succeeds Chris Bozarth.
Garrett has filled various roles in the school district over the past 16 years. He previously was a physical science teacher at Joplin High School, was the director of the high school Transitions program and coached football.
He became Cecil Floyd’s assistant principal in 2020 and is currently participating in the Missouri Leadership Development System, which he expects to complete at the end of the school year.
“Mr. Garrett has many years of experience in the classroom and in leadership positions,” said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, in a statement. “We are excited that he has embedded himself in the culture at Cecil Floyd. He knows and understands school improvement, and he will help the staff continue to advance quality teaching and learning for the benefit of our students.”
Garrett holds a bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University and a master’s degree from William Woods University.
• Sarah Coyne has been named the director of communications and community engagement for the school district.
Coyne joined the district in 2020 as coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin, where she expanded the snack packs program for food-insecure students and worked with district leadership to develop a volunteer screening procedure. She also has served as the district’s community engagement coordinator.
Coyne previously worked as a licensed insurance agent, and as a columnist, staff writer and Newspapers in Education co-coordinator at The Joplin Globe. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University.
“Her experiences prior to Joplin Schools will translate very well to her new position,” Sachetta said. “In addition, her work with Bright Futures and community relations, more recently within the district, will pay dividends as we develop and implement a comprehensive communications plan.”
