It never fails: The first day of school brings out the complaints on social media of long lines around schools as parents, some racing the clock to get to work, struggle with new routines.
The first few days of a school year are an annual struggle to shake the three months of freedom and frolic of summer and readjust to what will become routine over the next nine months.
Administrators and police all have one message with two words — be patient.
"Be patient, be careful,” Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker said. “Remember to protect our kids. Don’t get frustrated, it’s a process.”
Each school district and community has locations where parents learn, to their chagrin, that dropping their child off for school will take longer than they thought.
In Carthage, one such spot is the Carthage Intermediate Center, located at Fir and Chapel roads. Fourth- and fifth-grade students attend this school, marking the first year students that were originally spread out among five elementary schools in kindergarten through third grade all come to one school.
Traffic on those first few days can back up from the school’s entrance to the Interstate 49 interchange, a distance of about a half a mile, as parents work to figure out the routine.
“I don’t know if there’s a way to be proactive about Fir Road, but, yeah, I’m afraid you’re right — I think it will be very congested and, to put it bluntly, a mess,” Carthage police Chief Bill Hawkins said. “That is a bottleneck spot, and we hear frequently about traffic concerns and safety issues and things. It boils down to individual drivers and everyone just has to be aware of that.”
Baker said the first day of school is always frustrating. Each school, from Carthage High School, with nearly 1,600 students, to the smallest elementary, Pleasant Valley in Brooklyn Heights, has issues until everyone reacquaints themselves with the school routine.
“Fir Road is always a concern just because of the quantity of the traffic,” Baker said. “Pleasant Valley is a concern because there is no side road and there is limited parking. Really, every school potentially has a problem the first day of school, whether it be the side roads, traffic pattern itself, people not knowing what to do. It’s not just one school.”
Universal pattern
Those first-day struggles are not limited to Carthage.
Joplin parents and students typically experience "a very hectic first week," Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said.
“It takes three or four days to get things ironed out because ... we’ve got to make sure all the kids are on the right buses," he said. "You’ve got a new group of parents coming to school to drop their kids off that have not been in the queue-up line before to drop their kids off. They’ve got to get used to that. The staff is outside trying to make sure they get the kids in the building and new people who are bringing a kid for the first time, they don’t know where to go.”
Some of the problem lies in older infrastructure that hasn't kept pace with the growth of schools, Webb City Superintendent Anthony Rossetti said.
“You have three attendance centers like our middle school, junior high and high school, then you go out to Bess and Harry Truman on the north side, that were originally built for half of the kids that are there,” he said. “Now we’ve gone from 400 at the middle school to 700 students, and, yeah, there’s just no doubt that the infrastructure was not set up for this type of traffic. At the middle school we’ve added a drive to try and alleviate some of that a few years ago, and it’s helped; it hasn’t perfected anything, by any stretch.”
Smaller school districts, like Sarcoxie, are not immune to first-day challenges, either.
“My entire career has been focused on that high school as a high school principal and now superintendent,” Superintendent Phil Lewis said. “Traffic used to scare me to death because you’ve got, at the end of the day, relatively brand-new drivers going to their car. You’ve got kids who are just not focused or paying attention, kind of walking through that parking lot to the street to their homes, to the park, to wherever. That used to scare me to death.
"There are inexperienced drivers (and) there are kids not paying attention, so we did our very best to kind of space out when the walkers left, to the bus riders, to those sorts of things. We tried to spread out the day and it still scared me to death," he said.
Patience required
Each school is different and unique in the layout of the building, entrances and parking, making it impossible for districts to create one-size-fits-all solutions.
Sachetta said the first day at Joplin High School can be hectic as thousands of students and parents converge on the school. JHS has a second entrance that parents who drop their child off sometimes don’t discover until later in the year, he said.
“That first day at high school is a little bit crazier than other days because a lot of parents will drop their student off for the first time, so there might be more parent traffic, at least the first few days of high school than there might be later on,” he said. “We have two entrances, one at Franklin Tech and one in the front of Joplin High, so we hope that parents kind of distribute themselves through both entrances because kids can enter the building on either side. On the Franklin Tech side, sometimes I think that’s an unused area for parents to drop off and pick up. It could be used more, let me put it that way.”
Rossetti said "patience" is a watchword for parents throughout the school year, but especially on the first day and the first week.
“The first day of school, we wake the community up because for the past three months the kids particularly haven't had to go anywhere,” Rossetti said. “At two times of the day, from now until May, at bus pickup times from 7:30 to 8 a.m., and again from about 2:45 p.m. to 3:10 p.m., the traffic in areas around our attendance centers are going to be busy. It’ll be a struggle to get everyone through because of the amount of traffic that comes through.”
In Carthage, Baker said he suggests parents do rehearsal runs around their schools in the days before the first day of classes.
“I made a comment to one particular family: Drive at the same time you would normally drive,” Baker said. “Drive by the school at 7:45 a.m. and see what kind of traffic pattern is there, what you need to do, how to cross the street. Obviously it will be very different the first day of school, we’ll definitely have more traffic. It doesn’t matter what school you belong to, what district you belong to, there will be traffic problems the first day of school.”
