The Joplin School District continues to prioritize professional development in math by sending a summer training proposal for educators to the Board of Education for approval.
The proposal calls for Great Minds, the publisher of the Eureka Math program that the district uses, to host three days of professional development training in Joplin during the coming summer. The cost would be $29,500 and would be paid from budgeted federal funds, according to documentation provided to the board.
The district has previously sent its educators to Eureka Math training sessions in Oklahoma City and Overland Park, Kansas. By bringing the training to Joplin, the district would avoid extra travel costs, lodging and meal reimbursements to its teachers, administrators said.
There could be another opportunity for the district by hosting the training.
"There has already been a regional interest in Great Minds coming to Joplin, so we anticipate a small portion of seats could be available to surrounding districts to pay a fee to attend," administrators said in board documents. "This would help offset the cost to the district."
Administrators expect that Joplin will have 50 seats in the K-12 basic training session, 50 seats in the 3-5 basic training session and 50 seats in the advanced training session.
"This setup will meet the needs of teachers who have not had the opportunity to attend basic training the past two summers and/or new teachers we might hire for the 2020-21 school year," district officials said. "This advanced training is to gain a deeper knowledge of the vertical components of Eureka and challenge them further in their instructional practices in the classroom."
The district adopted the Eureka Math program in 2018. It is the most widely used math curriculum in the country, according to its publisher.
In other business Tuesday, the board will consider:
• A $43,500 bid from Gerken Environmental for dealing with asbestos at Royal Heights Elementary School. The only other bid submitted was from Snyder Environmental at a cost of $84,415, according to board documentation.
The initial phase of the project calls for the removal and disposal of asbestos floor tiles in rooms 101, 102, 103, 105 and 106 — approximately 4,000 square feet of space. During a second phase of the project, the tiles will be replaced by carpet squares.
• Approval on second and final reading of a policy that addresses the use of medical marijuana on school grounds by parents and other visitors. The policy, which outlines visitor conduct, would prohibit the possession or use on district property of any substances that are illegal under state or federal law.
• The first reading of a new policy that was written by the Missouri School Boards' Association in response to 2018's Senate Bill 1007, also known as the Missouri Whistleblower Law. The policy would protect district employees who discuss "operations of the district" with a variety of people, including the Legislature, state officials, law enforcement personnel, news media and members of the public. Employees could still be disciplined for reporting information that is false or violates state law.
Meeting details
The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. A closed session has been scheduled for 6 p.m. for the lease, purchase or sale of real estate and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of particular employees.
