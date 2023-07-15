Missouri Southern State University is entering its second year of offering the adult degree completion program, which helps adult learners who want to complete their college degree.
New curriculum is being developed, and a new course that will be available is the Return to Learn course. This class will allow adult learner students who haven’t attended school in a while to catch up on the current classroom landscape.
“We’ve been able to keep our goal of providing adult learners accessible, affordable and accelerated degree paths to assist them with career advancement,” said William Mountz, program director. “The first year of ADC has exceeded my expectations. We didn’t even have office space for the first month or two. Now, we have a suite in Taylor Hall that includes a study room for students.”
New courses and partnerships in the works will build upon the success of the first year, Mountz said.
“One of our biggest accomplishments has been updating our Credit for Prior Learning processes,” he said. “This helps students achieve college credit based on their learning from work and life experience.”
Adult learners with experience equivalent to a college-level course will receive credit for that course by collecting essays, certifications and other documentation that prove that would prove equivalency. The process is done with an assigned adviser from the student’s area of study, and all documents are placed within a portfolio for review.
“We want to let folks know we’re here for them,” Mountz said. “Students of all ages are in the program, and so many of them are excited to be coming back and finishing their degree.”
