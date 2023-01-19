'Call of the Wild'

Noel Gaulin is featured in Theatre Heroes' production of "Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition." The show is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in Joplin. COURTESY | THEATRE HEROES 

 Courtesy | Theatre Heroes

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a literary dog. 

"Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition" will be presented by Connect2Culture on Saturday. The one-person show uses a campfire storytelling approach for this adaptation of Jack London's classic story about a dog. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • The Carthage Board of Education reversing its reversal over a performing arts center.
  • Faith leaders asking the court to throw out Missouri's abortion ban. 
  • An event showing the plight of refugees living in our area. 

