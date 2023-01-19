Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a literary dog.
"Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition" will be presented by Connect2Culture on Saturday. The one-person show uses a campfire storytelling approach for this adaptation of Jack London's classic story about a dog.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The Carthage Board of Education reversing its reversal over a performing arts center.
- Faith leaders asking the court to throw out Missouri's abortion ban.
- An event showing the plight of refugees living in our area.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
