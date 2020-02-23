SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most powerful women in President Donald Trump’s inner circle did not hold back when she spoke to women voters during an annual Missouri Republican Party fundraiser Saturday night.
Kellyanne Conway, who serves as counselor to the president, was the keynote speaker for the annual Lincoln Days banquet in downtown Springfield, which drew Missouri Republicans from all four corners of the Show-Me State.
In a fireside-chat setting, with Conway sitting across from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, Conway was asked what message, if any, she had for women. She didn’t hold back with her answer, criticizing those who believe abortion is the one and only issue some women voters care about.
“The next time somebody pretends that all you care about is abortion,” she said, turning in her chair to address the audience, “you get right up in their face and you tell them to stop talking to you from the waist down.”
Because a majority of women in America control family finances, including $2 of every $3 spent on health care-related expenses, “you start talking to them about the economy, health care, Social Security, education, environment, terrorism and border security,” Conway continued. “We are 51% of the electorate and 51% of the United States population, and we care about 100% of the issues.”
It was a packed house at the University Plaza Convention Center; one man came dressed as Abraham Lincoln, complete with top hat, while a second showed off his Trump wig. Dotting the landscape were numerous red MAGA hats.
Conway, who served as Trump’s campaign chair in 2016 and became the first woman to lead a successful U.S. presidential campaign, spoke about the insight she has in regard to the president.
Trump works phones constantly throughout the day and sees many visitors, she said. The doors to the Oval Office, in fact, are always open, which is a rare thing in the White House, where meetings are scheduled months ahead of time.
He rarely sleeps. He possesses a “special energy” that blends well with a sizable sense of humor, she continued. But Trump’s greatest strength, she said, is that he’s not a politician.
“He doesn’t want to be beholden to … the ways of Washington,” she said, adding that Trump is the first president in U.S. history to have not held either a political office or a position in the military.
“When people say, ‘That’s not what presidents are supposed to do’ or ‘That won’t work’ — well, exactly. Nobody has ever done it before ... because we’ve never had a president like him before. He cuts out the middle man. You know who doesn't like that? The middle man," she said.
Many Americans, she continued, seek out the presidency for power, but Trump already possessed that before his presidential run in 2016.
“Money? He has it. Status? Check. Position? Check. … He had all of that. He has sacrificed enormously. … He’s done that because he loves this country and he loves the people,” she said to a round of applause.
At one point she drew laughter from the audience when she poked lightly at Trump’s Twitter posts. She said Trump once asked her if she liked one of his latest tweets. She sarcastically replied, “It took me 12 seconds to get here in 3-inch heels — which one?”
She also said people shouldn’t judge Trump by his Twitter account.
“You can complain to your friends or your co-workers … about what offends you, but you’re going to vote on what affects you,” she said.
