A heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
Heat index values near 105 degrees are expected each afternoon in Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.